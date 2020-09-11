Penn State Health says Holy Spirit acquisition will help competition as it awaits regulatory decision

“Things started stacking up against us, and then UPMC came in and bought up Pinnacle and they’ve been very aggressive,” Brown said.

“Geisinger has done wonders helping us compete against that but we need a partner in central Pennsylvania that’s here and can compete in this market as opposed to the overall market,” Brown said.

That more locally involved partner would be Penn State Health. Despite the fact that it has invested roughly $120 million into Holy Spirit in the last several years, Geisinger feels like its reached the point where it’s better to sell than to keep putting money into it, Ryu said.

“We don’t bring that full, comprehensive suite of services, and to build that would take significantly even more time and resources, and we just don’t see that would be the best use of charitable resources, to be honest, versus a system that already has some of those capacities, like Penn State Health, already in the market,” Ryu said.

Penn State Health believes that the competitive environment and demand are urgent enough that it would be willing to build out capacity entirely on its own, Massini said, effectively creating another parallel system.