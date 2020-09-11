Penn State Health says Holy Spirit acquisition will help competition as it awaits regulatory decision

Penn State Health says its bid to acquire the Holy Spirit health system from Geisinger will ensure competition is maintained, not undermined, as the deal undergoes regulatory scrutiny.
In recent interviews with The Sentinel, hospital officials said the acquisition will allow Holy Spirit to remain competitive in an increasingly competitive health care environment with Penn State Health’s rival, UPMC Pinnacle.
The effective duopoly of health care providers that would be created in the region by the deal is certain to figure into any anti-trust actions by the Federal Trade Commission or the Pennsylvania attorney general, both of which have oversight over the matter.
But Penn State Health says that its acquisition is the better option versus Holy Spirit being bought out by the alternative.
“That’s why we think, frankly, the regulatory bodies should feel good about this transaction,” said Steve Massini, CEO of Penn State Health. “I think the real worry I have is if it were to go in a different direction and maybe end up with UPMC or someone else, then you have a real potential issue. I think what we’re proposing keeps that balance in check.”
Penn State Health’s purchase of Holy Spirit, which is licensed for 310 beds, according to the state Health Department, comes at the same time the health system is also building a 108-bed hospital campus in Hampden Township, a few miles away from Holy Spirit’s Camp Hill location.
The Hampden facility is on track for completion in the summer of 2021, Penn State Health officials said last month, with the project featuring a number of novel construction techniques to speed up the timeline.
Penn State Health's new Hampden Medical Center is also only a few hundred yards across Interstate 81 from UPMC West Shore. Both nonprofit health-care giants are also pursuing similar expansions in the Lancaster area following UPMC Pinnacle's purchase of several hospitals in Carlisle, Lancaster and York from Community Health Systems.
Massini said he is often asked why he's pursing both the Hampden hospital build and the Holy Spirit purchase simultaneously.
“The reality is, we think that from a Penn State Health patient perspective, we need about 250 beds to long-term serve that community in the way we think our patients are looking for, and our new hospital is only 108 beds,” Massini said.
That 250-bed projection goes out roughly a decade, Massini said, and is driven largely by the fact that Penn State Health’s flagship teaching hospital in Hershey is pushing its maximum capacity, largely due to Cumberland County residents who could be better served closer to home.
Acquisition
This isn’t the first time a critical transaction between Penn State Health and Geisinger has been proposed; two decades ago, the health care organizations were in talks to merge completely.
The current proposal is more limited, involving only the acquisition of Holy Spirit Hospital and its affiliated clinics. Geisinger’s insurance arm, Geisinger Health Plan, would not be affected and officials intend to continue to keep Cumberland County hospitals in-network, Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said.
The Penn State-Geisinger transaction is also much smaller, for instance, than Thomas Jefferson University’s attempt to acquire Einstein Healthcare in the Philadelphia area, which involves vastly more hospital beds changing hands. That deal generated an ongoing legal battle after the FTC and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro sued to stop it, saying the acquisition was anti-competitive.
The core concept of the FTC and Shapiro's objections, however, remain relevant: If a health care provider reaches a certain critical mass, it gains de-facto price-setting power because insurers have no choice but to work with it if they want to retain patients in the region.
Shapiro’s office said it could not comment on any potential regulatory actions regarding Penn State Health.
Massini argued that the acquisition of Holy Spirit will result in a better bargaining position for insurers and patients because it will ensure that the hospital is not boxed out by UPMC Pinnacle, which operates as a provider and an insurer.
“If we are not able, for regulatory reasons, to complete the transaction, I think there is a real risk that the market dynamic, especially in Cumberland County, shifts dramatically where you only have one provider,” Massini said.
“That can lead to an imbalance on the payer side, because then payers can start to make choices around only allowing patients to go to certain of their own facilities, and in this case the largest player in that marketplace, UPMC Pinnacle, is integrated with a health plan,” Massini said.
Penn State Health has a formal partnership with Highmark, and the insurance company — whose Allegheny Health Network clashed with UPMC in the Pittsburgh region, causing Shaprio to step in to ensure mutual patient access — is assisting with billions of dollars worth of planned expansion projects for Penn State Health.
Losses
The expansion and integration of health systems isn’t lost on Holy Spirit’s board of directors, who have seen the effects before.
When then PinnacleHealth built its West Shore Hospital, Holy Spirit lost market share, hospital board president Bruce Brown said, and for a period of time, Pinnacle was not taking Geisinger Health Plan insurance.
The insurance situation has since been remedied, although Holy Spirit’s occupancy rate remains low, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, at around 50% of available bed-days in 2018 compared to about 70% for UPMC Pinnacle and 86% for Hershey.
“Things started stacking up against us, and then UPMC came in and bought up Pinnacle and they’ve been very aggressive,” Brown said.
“Geisinger has done wonders helping us compete against that but we need a partner in central Pennsylvania that’s here and can compete in this market as opposed to the overall market,” Brown said.
That more locally involved partner would be Penn State Health. Despite the fact that it has invested roughly $120 million into Holy Spirit in the last several years, Geisinger feels like its reached the point where it’s better to sell than to keep putting money into it, Ryu said.
“We don’t bring that full, comprehensive suite of services, and to build that would take significantly even more time and resources, and we just don’t see that would be the best use of charitable resources, to be honest, versus a system that already has some of those capacities, like Penn State Health, already in the market,” Ryu said.
Penn State Health believes that the competitive environment and demand are urgent enough that it would be willing to build out capacity entirely on its own, Massini said, effectively creating another parallel system.
“If we aren’t able to acquire Holy Spirit and bring it into our family, we will have to duplicate costs,” Massini said.
Acquiring Holy Spirit is “a much more attractive alternative than having to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to recreate something that already exists,” Massini said, and “ultimately those costs get built into the health care equation” for consumers.
Zack
