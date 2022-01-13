Penn State Health revises visitation and mask guidelines; 470 new COVID cases reported Thursday for Cumberland County

In response to an uptick in patients with COVID-19 across the health system, Penn State Health announced Thursday it has revised its patient visitation guidelines.

Under the revised guidance, adult patients may have one family/support person per day, and pediatric patients may have two family/support persons per day, according to a news release from the health system. The revised guidance applies to patients without COVID; visitation restrictions for patients with COVID will remain in place.

The guidelines take effect Jan. 13 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Penn State Health Medical Group locations.

The policy changes apply to inpatient and outpatient surgery, as well as outpatient clinic and procedural areas and emergency departments.

Penn State Health will continue to screen all family/support persons who wish to enter any facility, and no one with COVID symptoms will be permitted to enter. Everyone entering the facilities will also be required to wear a medical-grade mask – such as a surgical mask – at all times and maintain social distancing guidelines.

Penn State Health facilities will provide surgical masks to any patients or visitors who do not have one upon arrival.

Thursday's data update

Cumberland County reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Thursday's update from the state Department of Health.

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 419.1, down from 422.6 on Wednesday — that's the first drop in the county's 14-day case rate since Dec. 28.

There were 158 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's report, a decrease of eight since Wednesday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 138.4. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 17.1.

There are 22 adults in intensive care (the same as Wednesday) and 20 on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 43 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 in December. It has 18 deaths so far in January.

Franklin County reported 129 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (a decrease of 12 since Wednesday), with two of 38 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 24 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 24 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 244 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (an increase of 14 since Wednesday), with 18 of 197 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 106 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 46 adults in intensive care and 34 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 10)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 230 total cases (216 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 33 cases since Jan. 3 and 60 cases since Dec. 27. Of the known-status patients (30 are unknown status), 76 are fully vaccinated (38%) with seven in an ICU and three on a ventilator; 124 are nonvaccinated (62%) with 32 adults in an ICU and 22 adults on ventilators.

There are 14 pediatric patients, with 12 unvaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 47 COVID patients. Nineteen are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 13 COVID patients. Nine are unvaccinated (with three in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and four are fully vaccinated (with two in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 65.7% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.4% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.6% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 32.8% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 29.9% for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6, up from 21.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 649.6, up from 430.6 the previous week.

Lebanon and York counties lead the Midstate in both categories and rank in the top 10 in the state.

York County has the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 38.2% (seventh highest in the state), and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,253.5 (seventh highest in the state), an increase from last week's rate of 860.7.

Lebanon County has the third highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 36.6% (ninth highest in the state), an increase from 31.3% the previous week, and the second highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,209.5 (eighth highest in the state).

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6 at 7.4%. Potter County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 248.1.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 19th week of the school year, the department reported 262 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4, an increase of 101 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,768.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 20,456 cases reported during the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4, compared to 12,518 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 156,417.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 13):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 170 new cases; 20,856 total cases (17,352 confirmed, 3,504 probable); 45,715 negatives; 294 deaths (+1); 52.3% of county population vaccinated

170 new cases; 20,856 total cases (17,352 confirmed, 3,504 probable); 45,715 negatives; 294 deaths (+1); 52.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 68 new cases; 9,347 total cases (6,292 confirmed, 3,055 probable); 13,404 negatives; 234 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated

68 new cases; 9,347 total cases (6,292 confirmed, 3,055 probable); 13,404 negatives; 234 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 190 new cases; 24,632 total cases (19,526 confirmed, 5,106 probable); 49,852 negatives; 530 deaths (+3); 50.2% of county population vaccinated

190 new cases; 24,632 total cases (19,526 confirmed, 5,106 probable); 49,852 negatives; 530 deaths (+3); 50.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 470 new cases; 41,885 total cases (31,979 confirmed, 9,906 probable); 108,732 negatives; 751 deaths (+1); 65.7% of county population vaccinated

470 new cases; 41,885 total cases (31,979 confirmed, 9,906 probable); 108,732 negatives; 751 deaths (+1); 65.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 489 new cases; 50,725 total cases (42,549 confirmed, 8,176 probable); 133,640 negatives; 798 deaths (+7); 59.4% of county population vaccinated

489 new cases; 50,725 total cases (42,549 confirmed, 8,176 probable); 133,640 negatives; 798 deaths (+7); 59.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 374 new cases; 33,806 total cases (27,849 confirmed, 5,957 probable); 66,188 negatives; 585 deaths (+3); 46.8% of county population vaccinated

374 new cases; 33,806 total cases (27,849 confirmed, 5,957 probable); 66,188 negatives; 585 deaths (+3); 46.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 29 new cases; 3,433 total cases (1,709 confirmed, 1,724 probable); 5,199 negatives; 55 deaths; 34.2% of county population vaccinated

29 new cases; 3,433 total cases (1,709 confirmed, 1,724 probable); 5,199 negatives; 55 deaths; 34.2% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 108 new cases; 9,242 total cases (7,614 confirmed, 1,628 probable); 22,813 negatives; 209 deaths (+2); 49.1% of county population vaccinated

108 new cases; 9,242 total cases (7,614 confirmed, 1,628 probable); 22,813 negatives; 209 deaths (+2); 49.1% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 32 new cases; 4,069 total cases (3,740 confirmed, 329 probable); 7,050 negatives; 155 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 4,069 total cases (3,740 confirmed, 329 probable); 7,050 negatives; 155 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 279 new cases; 31,577 total cases (27,290 confirmed, 4,287 probable); 64,849 negatives; 423 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated

279 new cases; 31,577 total cases (27,290 confirmed, 4,287 probable); 64,849 negatives; 423 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 78 new cases; 9,989 total cases (9,477 confirmed, 512 probable); 18,385 negatives; 249 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated

78 new cases; 9,989 total cases (9,477 confirmed, 512 probable); 18,385 negatives; 249 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 48 new cases; 7,452 total cases (5,834 confirmed, 1,618 probable); 14,286 negatives; 159 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 7,452 total cases (5,834 confirmed, 1,618 probable); 14,286 negatives; 159 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 1,171 new cases; 99,967 total cases (82,556 confirmed; 17,411 probable); 200,400 negatives; 1,269 deaths (+2); 55.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 13):

17013: 4,813 positives, 16,678 negatives - +248 since Jan. 7

17015: 2,920 positives, 8,233 negatives - +160 since Jan. 7

17050: 4,683 positives, 17,719 negatives - +294 since Jan. 7

17055: 5,098 positives, 19,242 negatives - +274 since Jan. 7

17011: 4,727 positives, 16,079 negatives - +363 since Jan. 7

17007: 722 positives, 2,156 negatives - +41 since Jan. 7

17065: 543 positives, 1,437 negatives - +29 since Jan. 7

17324: 610 positives, 1,439 negatives - +36 since Jan. 7

17241: 1,336 positives, 3,582 negatives - +78 since Jan. 7

17257: 3,695 positives, 8,144 negatives - +294 since Jan. 7

17240: 361 positives, 749 negatives - +21 since Jan. 7

17025: 2,198 positives, 6,760 negatives - +118 since Jan. 7

17070: 2,082 positives, 6,249 negatives - +117 since Jan. 7

17043: 707 positives, 2,416 negatives - +37 since Jan. 7

17019: 2,447 positives, 6,353 negatives - +105 since Jan. 7

17266: 47 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Jan. 7

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 7.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 7. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 2 staff cases within a 14-day period. Chart last updated on Jan. 7.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 2 staff cases within a 14-day period. Chart last updated on Jan. 7. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 112 cases within the current 14-day rolling count, according to the chart’s last update on Jan. 6.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 112 cases within the current 14-day rolling count, according to the chart’s last update on Jan. 6. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 80 cases in "current week" beginning Jan. 10, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 11.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 80 cases in "current week" beginning Jan. 10, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 11. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 48 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 48 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Jan. 11. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of chart’s last update on Jan. 11.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of chart’s last update on Jan. 11. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 17 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 7.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 17 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 7. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 136 student cases and 27 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 136 student cases and 27 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 11. Dickinson College : school is not currently in session; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30). Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: school is not currently in session; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30). Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 36 student cases and 5 employee cases in the spring semester (starting Dec. 30); 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7). Chart last updated Jan. 12.

: 36 student cases and 5 employee cases in the spring semester (starting Dec. 30); 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7). Chart last updated Jan. 12. Shippensburg University: school is not currently in session; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases the fall semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 34.1% last 7 days (24.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,073.7 (638.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 33.5% last 7 days (28.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,009.6 (843.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 29.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 649.6 (430.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 38.0% last 7 days (27.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 943.9 (551.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 33.1% last 7 days (24.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,006.9 (672.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (31.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,209.5 (808.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 33.5% last 7 days (27.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 512.2 (343.6 previous 7 days)

