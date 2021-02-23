Penn State Health opens public vaccination sites, including Camp Hill facility

Penn State Health officials said they provided COVID-19 vaccines Monday to more than 1,400 members of the public who meet current Phase 1A eligibility on its first day operating four new, dedicated vaccination sites across central Pennsylvania.
Members of the public who meet current Phase 1A eligibility were scheduled for appointments through Penn State Health’s new direct-scheduling website and call center. The new scheduling systems were launched on Feb. 18, in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Health’s requirement that health systems provide broad registration access.
In Cumberland County, those who meet Phase 1A eligibility criteria can register for an appointment at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, 431 N. 21st St., Camp Hill. Vaccines are administered in the tent outside of Urgent Care. Additional sites are located in Berks, Centre and Dauphin counties.
Penn State Health officials said the sites are part of the health system's plan to provide broader, more convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccine once the vaccines becomes more regularly available from state and federal governments. Hours of operation will vary at each site, based on vaccine availability. Due to reporting requirements, appointments must be made online or by phone; walk-in appointments are not available.
Appointments are full based on vaccine supply, but new appointment slots will open immediately upon receipt of additional vaccine doses. Supply is expected to be extremely limited in the coming weeks, officials said.
Those who meet current Health Department eligibility criteria are encouraged to register online at vaccine-scheduler.pennstatehealth.org or by calling 1-844-774-8883 to be notified when new appointments become available. Additional information related to COVID-19 and the vaccine is available on Penn State Health’s COVID-19 vaccination information page.
Penn State Health officials said they have placed additional staff to help answer calls and they anticipate opening an additional call center in the coming weeks.
Because of high demand paired with a large number of Phase 1A-eligible people and an uncertain supply, those trying to register for appointments should anticipate long wait times by phone and likely extended scheduling options online.
If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receives emergency use authorization and becomes available, the health system anticipates being able to administer it at smaller community sites as well.