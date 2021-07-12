Penn State Health opens new facility in Upper Allen Township

Penn State Health opened its Penn State Health Medical Group medical group office in Upper Allen Township Monday.

The facility, located near the intersection of South Market Street and Gettysburg Pike in Upper Allen Township, will be an expansion of the pediatric-focused practice previously located on Aspen Drive. That established practice is moving to the Upper Allen location, Penn State Health officials said in a news release.

The new, 7,500-square-foot practice will include an initial team of four pediatric care providers and about a dozen support staff. Current and new patients will be accepted. In the coming weeks, care will expand to accommodate all ages with the addition of family medicine and sports medicine specialists.

“Our goal is to ensure our patients have access to Penn State Health’s providers close to home,” said Jeanette Gibbs, senior vice president for ambulatory services at Penn State Health. “This new outpatient location marks another way we are bringing our care to where it’s most convenient for the communities we serve.”