Penn State Health opens public vaccination sites, including Camp Hill facility

Penn State Health officials said they provided COVID-19 vaccines Monday to more than 1,400 members of the public who meet current Phase 1A eligibility on its first day operating four new, dedicated vaccination sites across central Pennsylvania.

Members of the public who meet current Phase 1A eligibility were scheduled for appointments through Penn State Health’s new direct-scheduling website and call center. The new scheduling systems were launched on Feb. 18, in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Health’s requirement that health systems provide broad registration access.

In Cumberland County, those who meet Phase 1A eligibility criteria can register for an appointment at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, 431 N. 21st St., Camp Hill. Vaccines are administered in the tent outside of Urgent Care. Additional sites are located in Berks, Centre and Dauphin counties.