Penn State Health nears record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with most patients unvaccinated

Deborah Addo, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Penn State Health, said the health system saw 229 COVID-19 patients Thursday at its four hospitals across the Midstate. According to the health system, that is near its record of 230 COVID-19 patients set on Dec. 29, 2020, though at the time the health system only had three hospitals — Hampden Medical Center had not yet opened.

Despite officials believing that most of these cases are probably due to the omicron variant, reports of a less severe illness have yet to be evident at Penn State Health. Dr. Fahad Khalid, chief of the Division of Hospital Medicine at Hershey Medical Center, said the hospitalizations are still severe, with the majority of their COVID-19 patients presenting with respiratory failure or COVID pneumonia.

Dr. Peter Dillon, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Penn State Health, however, said Hershey Medical Center does get transfers from other hospitals, which may account for the majority of its patients suffering from severe reactions to COVID-19.

Of those patients, Khalid said the ages run between 20 and 90 and mostly unvaccinated, though they're seeing fewer patients who are 65 and older since that population has higher vaccination rates than other age ranges.

Penn State Health officials Thursday said these rising cases are putting stress on the health system that is already dealing with a rise in other types of hospitalizations as well as staffing shortages due to COVID diagnoses or resignations. Addo said Hershey Medical Center was one of the hospitals under consideration for help from the U.S. Department of Defense, which instead went to WellSpan Health's hospital in York.

Dillon said that based on modeling, the area may continue to deal with increasing numbers and the omicron variant for another three to four weeks. He was cautious about looking too much farther out in the timeline, but there's an anticipation and hypothesis among health care officials that infections will trend off after this period as more people have either gotten COVID or received a vaccine, adding to herd immunity.

Thursday's data update

Cumberland County reported 391 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths in Thursday's update from the state Department of Health.

According to Health Department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 338, the highest the county's rate has been during the pandemic.

There were 131 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's report, an increase of two Wednesday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 128.9. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 14.1.

There are 21 adults in intensive care and 22 on ventilators. Four adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 46 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 deaths in December.

Thursday's report included 454 test results for Cumberland County, with 117 probable cases, 274 confirmed positive cases and 63 negative test results.

Franklin County reported 128 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (an increase of three since Wednesday), with five of 41 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 27 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 26 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 219 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (an increase of seven since Wednesday), with 23 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 115 of 171 available ventilators in use. There are 45 adults in intensive care and 33 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 5)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 207 total cases (193 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 10 cases since Monday ( and 37 cases since Dec. 27) — including seven new pediatric cases. Of the known-status adult patients (21 are unknown status), 61 are fully vaccinated (32.8%) with six in an ICU and three on ventilators; 125 are nonvaccinated (67.2%) with 31 adults in an ICU and 18 adults on ventilators.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 40 COVID patients. Eighteen are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and 22 are unvaccinated adults (two in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has nine COVID patients. Eight are unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccine update

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 65.1% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.8% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.2% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 31% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 21.4% for the week of Dec. 24-30, up from 16.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 416.4, up from 387.6 the previous week.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate at 31.3%, an increase from 22.6% the previous week. York County has the sixth highest rate at 29.5%, an increase from 23% the previous week. Adams County is 10th in the state with a positivity rate of 28.1%.

York County has the fifth highest incidence rate in the state at 848.2, a decrease from last week's rate of 932. Adams County has the seventh highest at 826.1, which represents a drop from last week's 1,297.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 24-30 at 1.6%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 74.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 18th week of the school year, the department reported 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 22-28, a decrease of 10 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,509.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 12,518 cases reported during the week of Dec. 22-28, compared to 9,982 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 135,964.

