Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center confirms first employee COVID-19 case

Penn State Health announced Saturday in a news release that an employee at one of its outpatient practices on the campus of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The test was confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Friday evening (March 20), according to the news release. Penn State Health officials said the individual went home as soon as symptoms were recognized, and has been at home since that time.

According to the news release, evidence suggests the employee was exposed through a family member and not in the workplace. The employee is following treatment according to protocols and procedures regarding COVID-19. Penn State Health is in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the DOH.

Penn State Health officials said they notified a small number of patients who may have interacted with the staff member, recommending they self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms.

Officials said they will continue to evaluate whether those patients should be screened or tested for COVID-19 and whether further action is required.