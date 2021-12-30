 Skip to main content
Penn State Health: COVID-19 testing not recommended at emergency department

Penn State Health say people without COVID-19 symptoms who are seeking a test will mostly likely be turned away if they tried to get a test at the emergency room due to an influx of asymptomatic patients.

“People seeking COVID-19 tests at the emergency department when they are not sick place a tremendous burden on the medical staff’s ability to treat patients who need emergent care,” said Dr. Peter Dillon, chief clinical officer of Penn State Health.

Penn State Health said Thursday that its emergency departments - similar to others in the state - are experiencing hours-long waits due to "excessive" patient volumes.

“We are asking for the public’s help during this time of high demand for care by seeking the medical care they need from the most appropriate places, and only using their local emergency department for true emergent needs," Dillon added.

The health system recommends that symptomatic patients get tested through their primary care providers or through at-home rapid tests - with rapid tests being considered accurate for symptomatic patients. Asymptomatic patients who try to get a test at an emergency room will be redirected to another testing option either from Penn State Health or another in the community, the health system added.

In addition to tests, the health system recommends those with symptoms first seek treatment care from family physicians or urgent care providers, while those with more serious COVID-19 symptoms may be directed to a hospital emergency department.

The state Department of Health Wednesday confirmed that people are often getting multiple COVID-19 tests - something that has caused data on negative test results to fluctuate in its daily updates.

"If a person has always tested negative, they will be included as a 'negative,'" DOH Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton explained. "However, once they test positive, even if they previously tested negative, they will be moved from being counted as a 'negative' and counted as a case instead."

With daily negative numbers fluctuating as patients move from testing negative to testing positive, Barton recommends those who keep track of the data to better check the metric on a weekly basis as the daily outlook has become less useful for the department.

