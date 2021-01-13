Penn State Health: COVID-19 risks, symptoms different for children

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Laura Duda, pediatrician at the Children's Hospital, said the majority of the pediatric patients they see are on an outpatient basis and often the symptoms don't match what is thought of among adults when it comes to fever and chills.

"Originally ... way back in February when we were just learning about COVID, I think we were learning that fever is a hallmark symptom," she said. "And I think that's true in adults, but in kids, we're actually seeing lots of kids that don't have fever. They just might have congestion, sore throat, a little diarrhea, a little vomiting. So it's really almost a kid with any type of infectious symptoms, we have to suspect that they could be COVID, especially at this time when prevalence in our area is so high."

When it comes to children who are admitted to the hospital, only a small percentage of them have co-morbidity issues. Ericson said some children who have required respiratory support have some type of co-morbidity, including obesity, Down Syndrome or other significant lung problems.

However, the majority of children admitted to hospitals for acute care in Hershey have Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which affects children who have no co-morbidity or other risk factors associated in adults with COVID-19.