Penn State Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations for children triple the rate from two months ago

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital is seeing three times as many children admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 compared to two months ago, and one pediatric infectious diseases physician said that most of them are unvaccinated.

Dr. Jessica Ericson said there are three groups of children who are currently being hospitalized at the Children's Hospital in Hershey. One group is babies from a couple of days old to a few weeks or a few months old, and another group are smaller children who are considered medically fragile with a cancer diagnosis or a heart condition and who cannot get the vaccine.

The third group, however, are teenagers who are unvaccinated by choice, but who are mostly overweight or obese, which is a high-risk condition for COVID-19, according to Ericson. These children, she said, are being admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems that require oxygen or even a ventilator for several days or a week.

Though it’s the unvaccinated children with co-morbidities who are the ones hospitalized when they get COVID-19, Ericson said MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children) affects only healthy children about a month after they had a mild or asymptomatic case of COVID-19. Ericson said in these cases, the children’s immune system starts attacking the organs.

“It’s two totally separate diseases that are very different but both are triggered by the virus,” she said.

Though the number of MIS-C cases has remained steady in the last few weeks, there is a concern those numbers could rise as the numbers of pediatric COVID-19 cases rise as a whole. And to Ericson, there are a few factors that are contributing to that rising number.

“You have Christmas, multiple schools going to mask-optional and omicron surging; it’s hard to say which is the most responsible,” she said. “We have a virus that’s much more contagious than it’s ever been, and we’re doing less than we have ever done. That’s a bad situation.”

Ericson said she hopes that parents and children take the chance and get vaccinated since most children 5 and older are now able to get one, with boosters available for those 12 and older.

“We do have a safe and available vaccine for all school-aged children,” she said. “It’s a shame to note take advantage of the protection that provides.”

Friday's data update

Cumberland County reported 364 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in Friday's update from the state Department of Health.

According to Health Department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 338, the highest the county's rate has been during the pandemic.

There were 131 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's report, the same as Thursday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 128.1. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 14.4.

There are 21 adults in intensive care and 21 on ventilators. Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 45 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 deaths in December. It has seven deaths so far in January.

Friday's report included 346 test results for Cumberland County, with 138 probable cases, 226 confirmed positive cases and a drop of 18 negative test results.

Franklin County reported 130 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (an increase of two since Thursday), with eight of 42 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 27 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 26 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 222 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (an increase of three since Thursday), with 25 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 113 of 171 available ventilators in use. There are 38 adults in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 5)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 207 total cases (193 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 10 cases since Monday ( and 37 cases since Dec. 27) — including seven new pediatric cases. Of the known-status adult patients (21 are unknown status), 61 are fully vaccinated (32.8%) with six in an ICU and three on ventilators; 125 are nonvaccinated (67.2%) with 31 adults in an ICU and 18 adults on ventilators.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 40 COVID patients. Eighteen are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and 22 are unvaccinated adults (two in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has nine COVID patients. Eight are unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 65.2% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.9% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.2% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 31.3% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 29.5% for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6, up from 20% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 665, up from 404.2 the previous week.

Lebanon and York counties lead the Midstate in both categories and rank in the top 10 in the state.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 37% (eighth highest in the state), an increase from 28.9% the previous week. York County has the sixth highest rate at 29.5%, an increase from 23% the previous week. Adams County is 10th in the state with a positivity rate of 28.1%.

York County has the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 37.4% (seventh highest in the state), and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,292.5 (sixth highest in the state), an increase from last week's rate of 783.6.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6 at 4.9%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 193.9.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 18th week of the school year, the department reported 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 22-28, a decrease of 10 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,509.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 12,518 cases reported during the week of Dec. 22-28, compared to 9,982 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 135,964.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Jan. 7):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 170 new cases; 19,555 total cases (16,138 confirmed, 3,417 probable); 45,575 negatives; 288 deaths (+2); 52% of county population vaccinated

170 new cases; 19,555 total cases (16,138 confirmed, 3,417 probable); 45,575 negatives; 288 deaths (+2); 52% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 56 new cases; 9,036 total cases (6,079 confirmed, 2,957 probable); 13,384 negatives; 233 deaths (+1); 37.3% of county population vaccinated

56 new cases; 9,036 total cases (6,079 confirmed, 2,957 probable); 13,384 negatives; 233 deaths (+1); 37.3% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 110 new cases; 23,699 total cases (18,759 confirmed, 4,940 probable); 49,718 negatives; 509 deaths (+1); 49.9% of county population vaccinated

110 new cases; 23,699 total cases (18,759 confirmed, 4,940 probable); 49,718 negatives; 509 deaths (+1); 49.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 364 new cases; 39,281 total cases (30,016 confirmed, 9,265 probable); 108,865 negatives; 740 deaths (+2); 65.2% of county population vaccinated

364 new cases; 39,281 total cases (30,016 confirmed, 9,265 probable); 108,865 negatives; 740 deaths (+2); 65.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 560 new cases; 47,350 total cases (39,727 confirmed, 7,623 probable); 134,278 negatives; 780 deaths (+4); 59% of county population vaccinated

560 new cases; 47,350 total cases (39,727 confirmed, 7,623 probable); 134,278 negatives; 780 deaths (+4); 59% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 276 new cases; total 31,535 cases (25,762 confirmed, 5,773 probable); 66,100 negatives; 568 deaths (+1); 46.5% of county population vaccinated

276 new cases; total 31,535 cases (25,762 confirmed, 5,773 probable); 66,100 negatives; 568 deaths (+1); 46.5% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 23 new cases; 3,260 total cases (1,595 confirmed, 1,665 probable); 5,213 negatives; 51 deaths; 34% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 3,260 total cases (1,595 confirmed, 1,665 probable); 5,213 negatives; 51 deaths; 34% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 64 new cases; 8,813 total cases (7,224 confirmed, 1,589 probable); 22,743 negatives; 206 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated

64 new cases; 8,813 total cases (7,224 confirmed, 1,589 probable); 22,743 negatives; 206 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 20 new cases; 3,919 total cases (3,598 confirmed, 321 probable); 7,044 negatives; 151 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 3,919 total cases (3,598 confirmed, 321 probable); 7,044 negatives; 151 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 278 new cases; 29,301 total cases (25,220 confirmed, 4,081 probable); 65,191 negatives; 413 deaths (+4); 51.7% of county population vaccinated

278 new cases; 29,301 total cases (25,220 confirmed, 4,081 probable); 65,191 negatives; 413 deaths (+4); 51.7% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 101 new cases; 9,572 total cases (9,074 confirmed, 498 probable); 18,409 negatives; 243 deaths (+1); 47.3% of county population vaccinated

101 new cases; 9,572 total cases (9,074 confirmed, 498 probable); 18,409 negatives; 243 deaths (+1); 47.3% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 67 new cases; 7,143 total cases (5,580 confirmed, 1,563 probable); 14,284 negatives; 158 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated

67 new cases; 7,143 total cases (5,580 confirmed, 1,563 probable); 14,284 negatives; 158 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 991 new cases; 92,838 total cases (76,182 confirmed; 16,656 probable); 200,920 negatives; 1,239 deaths (+9); 55.5% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 7):

17013: 4,557 positives, 16,718 negatives - +283 since Dec. 31

17015: 2,760 positives, 8,260 negatives - +42 since Dec. 31

17050: 4,385 positives, 17,682 negatives - +288 since Dec. 31

17055: 4,824 positives, 19,306 negatives - +247 since Dec. 31

17011: 4,364 positives, 16,099 negatives - +255 since Dec. 31

17007: 681 positives, 2,159 negatives - +31 since Dec. 31

17065: 514 positives, 1,448 negatives - +28 since Dec. 31

17324: 574 positives, 1,442 negatives - +32 since Dec. 31

17241: 1,258 positives, 3,589 negatives - +149 since Dec. 31

17257: 3,401 positives, 8,086 negatives - +171 since Dec. 31

17240: 340 positives, 741 negatives - +12 since Dec. 31

17025: 2,080 positives, 6,757 negatives - +139 since Dec. 31

17070: 1,965 positives, 6,261 negatives - +123 since Dec. 31

17043: 670 positives, 2,419 negatives - +41 since Dec. 31

17019: 2,342 positives, 6,357 negatives - +94 since Dec. 31

17266: 46 positives, 148 negatives - +2 since Dec. 31

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases the fall semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 33.1% last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,025.7 (568.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 33.9% last 7 days (27.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,078.5 (848.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 29.5% last 7 days (20.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 665.0 (404.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 36.2% last 7 days (24.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 946.1 (467.1 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 32.5% last 7 days (26.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 993.4 (818.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 37% last 7 days (28.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,268.8 (727.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 32.7% last 7 days (24.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 484.1 (315.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 37.4% last 7 days (28.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,292.5 (783.6 previous 7 days)

