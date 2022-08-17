Penn State Health abdominal transplant program inactive amid work to address issues

Penn State Health on Wednesday reported that it is working with an organization toward reactivation of its abdominal transplant program following its status going inactive in April.

Barbara Schindo, media relations specialist with Penn State Health, said the abdominal transplant program, which includes kidney and liver transplants, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was "voluntarily and temporarily" placed on inactive status in April. The inactive status does not affect other transplant programs at the hospital, nor post-transplant care for those who already received kidney or liver transplants.

Since the abdominal transplant program became inactive, the health system has worked with the United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the U.S. organ transplant system, as well as worked with a third party to conduct a review of its program. The hospital has also undergone reviews from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

"Both the UNOS and external reviews determined that while our clinical outcomes have been on par with other transplant programs, we have opportunities for structural and operational improvements that will enhance the program," Schindo said. "Subsequent CMS and DOH reviews of our program found similar opportunities for improvement and regulatory compliance."

According to FOX43, the initial complaint involving the abdominal transplant program showed that staff did not analyze the transplant process following six incidents of patients going back to the operating room following transplants, as well as other patients not being informed of "high-risk" organs that have a higher risk of organ failure or hepatitis or HIV transmission, which is in violation of the "informed consent" policy for transplants.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health posted a July on-site investigation that also detailed paperwork not being properly filled in February regarding consent of a transplant, including a high-risk transplant, though the patient was aware of the latter. The investigation also found that in March, lab work was not timely completed, resulting in a donor being put under anesthesia before staff discovered issues with the recipient that prevented them from proceeding with the transplant.

In that investigation, Penn State Health detailed a plan of correction for the issues with its abdominal transplant program that addresses changes in communication, admission process, paperwork and tracking procedures.

"We have already taken a number of steps to address the issues identified during these various reviews," Schindo said. "This includes developing comprehensive action plans that were submitted to CMS in mid-July and were accepted. These plans were further audited by DOH recently to ensure they are fully in place and effective. We believe the DOH audit confirmed we have successfully implemented our plans."

Until the program is reactivated, Schindo said Penn State Health continues to notify and update patients awaiting transplants through the program, giving them the opportunity to remain with the hospital during the review process or be listed with another transplant program with support from their team.