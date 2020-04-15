Penn State Extension to offer solar energy webinar to landowners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With landowners in the region receiving requests to lease land for solar energy development, Penn State Extension said it is offering a free webinar to help residents understand the information they are receiving.

The extension office will host the webinar from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. The program is free, but registration is required at https://extension.psu.edu.

In the webinar, extension energy educator Dan Brockett and Penn State Agricultural Law Center attorney Brook Duer will discuss the economics, land use issues and legal issues that landowners should consider in making the best deal for their land.

“I didn’t expect we could have large scale solar energy projects in Pennsylvania due to limited sunshine, but companies are indicating the solar resource is sufficient to be profitable,” Brockett said. “Due to that opportunity, numerous landowners in this region are receiving letters and other correspondence from land agents indicating they’re interested in leasing land for solar development. The interest is statewide with sizable financial offers being made to landowners for ‘options’ to lease land for solar development.”

“It’s important for landowners to fully understand any lease documents being offered before they sign,” Duer said. “These are lengthy legal commitments, and everything about this industry is new. The companies involved and the documents they use don’t have a track record.”

