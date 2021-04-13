Penn State Extension to offer free water testing of limited number of private wells, cisterns

Penn State Extension on Tuesday announced that it will offer free water testing for a limited number of private wells, springs and cisterns in Cumberland County, through recent grant funding.

Registration is limited to about 33 households and can be made online at https://extension.psu.edu. Registrants are required to attend a one-hour initial webinar on April 27 to learn about the program and must commit to picking up and dropping off their water testing bottles at the Cumberland County Extension Office, at 310 Allen Road in Carlisle.