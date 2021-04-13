 Skip to main content
Penn State Extension to offer free water testing of limited number of private wells, cisterns
Penn State Extension logo

Penn State Extension on Tuesday announced that it will offer free water testing for a limited number of private wells, springs and cisterns in Cumberland County, through recent grant funding.

Each water supply will receive testing through a state Department of Environmental Protection-accredited water testing laboratory for coliform bacteria, E.coli bacteria, nitrate, manganese, arsenic, lead and copper.

Registration is limited to about 33 households and can be made online at https://extension.psu.edu. Registrants are required to attend a one-hour initial webinar on April 27 to learn about the program and must commit to picking up and dropping off their water testing bottles at the Cumberland County Extension Office, at 310 Allen Road in Carlisle.

