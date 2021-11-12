Penn State doctors: Breakthrough COVID cases unlikely to turn severe; high percentage of deaths in region are unvaccinated patients

“Of the hospitalizations, about 70 to 80% are still unvaccinated,” he said. “It’s a much higher percentage for deaths.”

Though unvaccinated patients make up the majority of cases, Ali said the “breakthrough” cases he does see among vaccinated residents primarily involve older adults who may be coming to the hospital from a nursing home and who have co-morbidities that put them at higher risk for more severe infections, such as heart disease, diabetes or a combination of such health issues. Despite the breakthrough cases being among the population who were previously at the highest risk of death and complications, he hasn’t seen many of those cases reach the intensive care unit.

“I’ve seen one or two (breakthrough) patients end up in the ICU, but even then it’s for a short time,” he said, adding that he has yet to see any of those patients die from the infection.

In Penn State Health’s Wednesday update on its dashboard, there were 17 unvaccinated and seven vaccinated COVID-19 patients in Hampden and Holy Spirit medical centers. Of those, three unvaccinated patients were in the ICU and two were on ventilators at both hospitals, while only one vaccinated adult was in the ICU at Hampden.

“Most of the (breakthrough cases) end up having a mild illness,” he said. “They’re in the hospital for a few days, but they don’t usually end up in the ICU.”

Those who end up in the ICU are often considered to have severe infections, and Ali said the chance of death becomes much greater when a patient reaches the ICU and especially if they get placed on a ventilator. Despite improvements in treatments for COVID-19, Ali said they don’t have something that works all the time.

“None of the treatments we have are fool-proof or 100%,” he said.

Ali said the main treatment, Remdesivir, is very effective in patients who are at the beginning of their infections. However, most of the hospitalizations are of patients who are in the seventh or eighth day of infection, and the drug is only partially helpful in those cases. Ali said they also use steroids and anti-inflammatory medicines to help patients, but it still can’t fully prevent deaths.

Death tolls in Cumberland County surged in October to highs not seen since January, and deaths are still being reported at relatively high levels this month.

Another surge

Though the number of cases dipped in the last month, Ali said COVID-19 cases have mostly plateaued in the county instead of falling further. With indoor activities for winter and holiday gatherings coming up, he said it’s possible that another surge is on its way.

“Based on what we are seeing around the world, I’m inclined to say we might see another surge in the next few weeks,” he said. “Europe is experiencing more cases, and we are usually three to four weeks behind Europe.”

Ali said there could be a number of factors that are leading to more cases in Europe, including cold weather forcing more people inside, as well as a possible subvariant to the delta variant that could be more transmissible.

Another factor, however, is COVID-19 fatigue.

“You do have COVID-19 fatigue setting in,” Ali said. “People just don’t want to wear a mask or follow social distancing.”

Both those things, however, may be important in keeping older relatives from visiting the hospital with breakthrough cases during the holidays. Ali said he recommends masks and social distancing to prevent breakthrough cases, and to protect residents who may be immunocompromised.

The best protection, though, is vaccines.

Ali said being fully vaccinated with both shots will be the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. He said breakthrough cases were always going to be a possibility since vaccines aren’t 100% effective, but they provide the best protection against the disease.

He’ll give the same advice to someone who has already had COVID-19.

“Having COVID-19 does give you antibodies ... but most people who have mild infections don’t have a lot of antibody protection against infection,” he said.

Ali said the immune system response to a mild infection may not be enough protection from another infection. However, vaccines provide a more reliable immune response across the board, he said.

Children will also play an important part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially with vaccines now available for those 5 to 11. Ali noted that anyone who receives the second shot of the vaccine won’t be fully vaccinated for another two weeks, which likely means children won’t be fully protected during the Thanksgiving holiday celebrations.

As discussions continue on booster availability for other populations — he hopes to get his own booster — Ali recommends vaccines to get through the winter months.

“Just get vaccines for COVID and the flu,” he said. “Anything can give you COVID-like symptoms, and as we enter winter, we will see that.”

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.