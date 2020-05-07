× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Find a positive case and instantly test those who have been exposed by that person.

That’s how it should work with contact tracing, according to Dr. Chris Sciamanna, professor of medicine and public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine. Contact tracing has been used for viruses and sexually transmitted diseases, but it’s with COVID-19 that the “instantly test” portion of this outbreak prevention effort can’t currently be fulfilled.

“We don’t do that,” Sciamanna said Wednesday. “We’re allowed to test those with symptoms, but not everyone who was in contact (with the positive case). That’s not how it’s supposed to work.”

Sciamanna helped launch Penn State Health’s Contact Tracing Task Force, which is currently led by Matt Pelton, a third-year medical student at the college. On Wednesday, Penn State officials talked about what their task force has done and what obstacles it has hit, as the state Department of Health begins efforts to build contact tracing ability across the state.

So far, Penn State’s task force has been limited in scope and limited to who is able to volunteer to help contact patients.

Sciamanna explained that knowing who has tested positive for COVID-19 is patient health information, so the college’s own task force has no way of getting that information outside of Penn State’s own patient data. Since the task force launched in mid-March, it covers the southcentral region but has only been able to track Penn State Health patients — not anyone who has tested positive outside of the health system.

Even with the limit to its own patients, Sciamanna estimated that they’ve still worked with about 300 patients so far who were diagnosed with COVID-19, and then an additional 550 people who were developed as contacts of those who tested positive.

The task force considered the people who came in contact with a positive patient in the 48 hours before they became ill, according to Sciamanna. The task force then considered the level of exposure, such as riding in a car for two hours or simply handing someone an object.

Pennsylvania’s mitigation and social distancing efforts have largely helped keep that number of additional contacts down, which has been helpful to those volunteering with the task force.

Pelton said they worked with one patient who had 17 contacts the task force had to contact, but most others had none because they lived alone and were isolating themselves or, on average, 2 1/2 that were mostly limited to their immediate family members already living with them.

That helped reduce the number of calls, but because contact tracing for COVID-19 does not involve instantly testing those who were exposed due to the limited number of testing available, the task force volunteers instead had to do nearly daily follow-ups with each contact for 14 days after exposure to check if they have developed symptoms. If that person does develop symptoms, they are then able to get tested for the disease.

Reopening plan

Those contact numbers could increase again once counties reopen across the state. Last week, the Department of Health released a contact tracing plan aimed at keeping health officials apprised of any potential outbreak and cases.

The four-part plan addresses technology, partnerships with existing health care communities, a focus on vulnerable populations and an infrastructure of contact tracers.

With the first counties opening in the northwest and northcentral regions Friday, contact tracing is currently limited to the community health nurses already in those regions, along with the Erie County Health Department. The state Department of Health said in its plan that these nurses, who have already begun performing contact tracing and monitoring, should be sufficient for those regions because of a lower disease-incidence rate.

For the southcentral region in particular, the department said its community health nurses will be supplemented with 40 volunteers from Penn State College of Medicine who will be trained using Centers for Disease Control guidelines, as well as help from local health departments, such as York City, to provide additional support. York City has the only county/municipal-level health department in the region.

The department also said it plans on using special teams of epidemiologists, epidemiology research associates, master’s and doctoral students of public health and a CDC senior policy adviser to notify and provide follow-up recommendations when a case or outbreak is discovered in large congregate settings, such as long-term care facilities, health care facilities, correctional facilities and food processing plants.

Technology could also help contact tracers with daily emails, texts or calls to patients and contacts through a web-based monitoring tool that works with the department’s disease surveillance system, PA-NEDSS (Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System). The department only started using the system in the last two days, with its first two patients now in the system, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday.

The department is also looking into using Bluetooth proximity exposure notification technology. This method would be an opt-in, voluntary application that tracks other anonymous Bluetooth-enabled smartphones that were in critical ranges and timeframes of newly positive cases. Though there are concerns with privacy, the department said this application could alert exposed individuals with instructions on self-quarantine, testing and other next steps.

Levine said Thursday that they are getting close to working out a contract for this type of technology, and they will announce it when it’s ready for use.

The department notes in its contact tracing plan that it does not give out the names of patients who have exposed those contacts to the disease — only lets them know of their exposure.

Staffing

One ongoing argument regarding the success of contact tracing is exactly how many volunteers will be available to help track all positive cases, presumptive cases and exposed individuals.

In its state plan, the Department of Health said it currently has 140 staff who work on contact tracing for any disease outbreak, and there are also 10 county and municipal health departments that have staff that could perform work on a local level, though the department notes that the majority of the state relies on the state department for those efforts.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday also announced the creation of the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps., which could recruit and train those affected or unemployed due to the pandemic and use them in contact tracing roles.

What the Penn State College of Medicine found is that even covering a single region of only one health system’s patients required more volunteers than they initially could staff.

Pelton said that at the launch of the task force, there were only nine medical students and two doctors volunteering to commit to contact tracing. They expanded that a little with four nurse practitioner students, but he said the full-time students found themselves working 40-plus hours a week to keep up with the work.

The task force eventually recruited more medical students from the College of Medicine, nursing college and public health college, to create a task force of about 96 students, with another 20 students being trained and starting in the coming weeks.

Even with that number, contact tracing can be a challenge because of the unexpected services volunteers are providing.

Lindsay Buzzelli is a third-year medical student at the College of Medicine who joined the task force to track patients but who ended up largely being in charge of an intervention team to help those who needed aid during the pandemic.

Buzzelli said they discovered in talking to patients and contacts that some weren’t able to get food or get to the pharmacy.

“We identity resources for people,” she said, noting that they also provide guidance on how to socially distance from family members, especially in difficult situations where there are multiple family members in a small apartment or home.

In some of those types of situations, she also noted that in this region, she hasn’t been able to find organizations or resources to help COVID-19 patients get a hotel room to isolate themselves from family members.

Some of those obstacles still remain, and Sciamanna said he’s not sure what they can expect in the fall should there be a resurgence of the disease. He does, however, believe that building their task force from scratch in March and using what they’ve learned along the way will help them be prepared for whatever comes their way later this year.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.