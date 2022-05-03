Penn State Ag Extension Office: Silo gases pose asphyxiation danger for farmers

Though machinery like tractors and falling items cause the highest percentage of deaths on farms, the Penn State Ag Extension Office says silo gases can and have claimed the lives of farmers across the state.

Two of the 39 total farming deaths reported in 2020 involved farmers who were overcome by fumes in silos, and the latest death on a farm Monday evening in South Middleton Township also involved asphyxia in a silo.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall's office reported that Daniel Burkholder, 68, died in a silo on farm located off the 1500 block of Rockledge Drive Monday evening. Hall ruled the death as accidental and said Burkholder died of asphyxia complicated by a myocardial infarction, or heart attack.

Hall said Bukholder had been working on the silo when he entered an upper level entrance and was overcome by gases inside of the silo, which were caused by the fermentation of the silage.

Penn State Extension's farm safety reporting indicates that silos can pose a danger to farmers due to gas buildup. The extension office said silo gases, with nitrogen dioxide being the most prevalent, can reach its highest levels between 12 and 72 hours after the silo is filled, and dangerous levels may be present for an additional two to three weeks.

The extension office recommends farmers do not enter silos during this time, though if they must, it recommends they wear a breathing apparatus and body harness and have a second person outside the silo.

In this case in South Middleton Township Monday, Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch said those responding to the farm discovered that the oxygen level inside the silo was "very low."

"They determined that the environment was not one that would support life," he said.

Firefighters initially responded to the farm about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

"The first units arriving on the scene found the gentleman approximately 50 feet in the air in a silo full of silage," Bruetsch said.

When responders determined Burkholder could not be alive in the silo, crews took their time to remove the body, which they accomplished by 9:50 p.m. when Burkholder was pronounced dead.

"You have to go slow in environments like that, you can't just run in," Bruetsch said. "If somebody else would have gotten in there, they could have suffered the same fate."

