Mike Anderson channeled the humor of vintage TV to make a statement on New Year’s Day.
“It was a good time to put on my Golden Girls bathing suit,” he said while drying off Wednesday following his annual dash into the frigid Susquehanna River. “It’s a good way to clear the cobwebs from last night’s festivities.”
The Paxtang-area man was among 150 Midstate residents to take the Penguin Plunge off City Island to benefit the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. It was his 12th time doing what has become a holiday tradition.
“It takes the breath away certainly,” Anderson said. “You go into a little cardiac arrest for a few seconds. After you get out, there is the residual shivering that lasts for hours. It gets down to your core. But once you get home and get something to eat, it’s good to go.”
While Anderson had experience, Caroline Bennett of Dickinson Township was new to the idea. She had seen TV coverage of the event for years but never had the time to participate until Wednesday.
“The stars aligned this year,” Bennett said. “I had an absolute blast. I thought it was fantastic. At registration, I met this great family. The older of the two sons raised $500. We bonded and went in together.”
For her, the worst part was prior to the plunge when she was peeling off her street clothes as a wind blew across the beach. “I went out over my waist,” Bennett said. “There was shock. I splashed around and came out.”
She was out of the water only a short time before her shorts stiffened with a thin sheen of ice. Bennett enjoyed the event so much she is already making plans for Jan. 1, 2021.
“I have done a lot of things for charity,” Bennett said. “I worked for Johns Hopkins University for 20 years. I sat above the dunk tank and had pies in the face to raise money. This was not unusual.”
As of Monday, the Penguin Plunge has raised about $14,000 of its $30,000 goal, said Amanda Brunish, director of marketing and outreach. Though the event is over, donations can still be collected through the end of January.
Money raised through the Plunge supports the society’s mission of providing a better community for people and pets through programs that include adoptions, affordable veterinary care and pet ownership resources, Brunish said.
Rick May of downtown Harrisburg came to his 10th Penguin Plunge wearing a bathrobe and a cloth squid hat while carrying an inflatable Jagermeister shark. “We have two rescue dogs,” May said. “We are big advocates for the Humane Society. Our dog Ren is near and dear to our hearts.”
May called the annual Plunge a great way to start the New Year. His advice was simple for those seeking to ready the body and mind. “There is no preparation. Just jump in, go under and go with it.”
Jeannie Zappe of Silver Spring Township was in among a group of fishy characters dressed in shark-head hats and shark bathing suits. She is the coach of the Keystone Aquatics Masters, a Carlisle-area swimming group.
Zappe was not overly concerned about jumping into river water hovering around 41 degrees. Wednesday was her second time taking the Plunge. “It’s for a good cause,” Zappe said. “It’s invigorating and exhilarating.”
Besides, group members are all for challenging themselves. One woman has plans to swim off the coast of Norway while Zappe is preparing to swim across the English Channel in about 18 months.
Keith Shocker of the Dallastown area braved the Penguin Plunge two years ago during what was perhaps the coldest winter of the event’s 23-year history. “It was single digits,” he said. “The water temperature was something like 13 or 14. They almost cancelled it. The fire department had to cut a hole in the ice.”
By comparison, conditions Wednesday were positively balmy though Shocker could have done with 10 more degrees of warmth. “The first time I did it, I thought it was crazy,” Shocker said. “But we raised $400. It wasn’t as ridiculous as I thought. This year, I raised $260.
“It’s fun. It’s something to get us out of the house on the first of the year,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity to raise funds for animals that need it and it gets homeless animals and the Humane Society in front of people.”