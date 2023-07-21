When it comes to pedestrian and bicyclist safety, Mechanicsburg is ready to take the proverbial bull by the horns.

In the past, Borough Manager Layne Thompson said Mechanicsburg has addressed safety by reacting to incidents that occur.

"It was more or less like, somebody gets hit by a car, then ... you need to go find a solution," he said.

However, with a growing state and national focus on the topic, the borough is taking steps toward a more proactive approach.

"We certainly need to hold safety more important than it takes the sacrifice of someone being injured or killed for us to do anything," Thompson said.

Municipal safety plans

One such step is the development of an active transportation plan for the borough, addressing pedestrian and bicycle travel as it relates to safety and recreation.

"It brings all of that together into one plan," Thompson said. "Basically, how do you improve the nonmotorized kind of navigability of the borough?"

Mechanicsburg received approximately $33,000 in grant funding last year to develop the plan through a process that began in March and included three executive steering group meetings and six public workshops.

Thompson estimated 60 to 80 residents participated in the public workshops, which allowed them to share concerns and ideas.

He said a consultant also installed cameras that will rotate to 12 intersections throughout the borough and record the number of pedestrians crossing at any given time of day.

Thompson anticipates the final plan will be adopted in August.

Mechanicsburg also established a Traffic Advisory Committee that consists of four community members, Thompson, Council Member Ron O'Neil and Borough Engineer Greg Rogalski. The committee is tasked with recommending pedestrian safety improvements and making budget suggestions to the Borough Council.

"We kind of went out on Facebook and asked for volunteers and I vetted them to try to make sure that they were diverse in where they lived in the borough," Thompson said. "I wanted to find diversity of gender and then also diversity and like family status, you know, having kids [or] not having kids gives you different view of pedestrian safety."

In addition to taking the finished active transportation plan and turning it into a reality, he said the committee will also create an annual improvement plan with budgeted projects.

Thompson believes the problems are common knowledge in the community; the difficulty comes with prioritizing projects and funding.

"You show them the whole budget and you say, 'Well, where should we take this money from,'" he said. "Do you take it from potholes? Do you take it from ... the police force, do you take it from the fire department? And it's very difficult trying to thread the needle for that, so there's a lot of work to do."

The first annual improvement plan will be specific to next year and will likely be completed around November, in time to be considered with budget discussions, Thompson said.

Like Mechanicsburg, South Middleton Township used a grant to create an Active Transportation Plan, which was approved in 2021.

"It's a townshipwide plan looking at ... bicycle and pedestrian facilities throughout the township and sort of plans out long term improvements in that sort of thing so there is a plan in place," South Middleton Township Engineer Brian O'Neill said.

Thompson said the difference between a township and a borough is that the entirety of a borough's geography is walkable and residents are able to walk from one end to the other in any direction in under an hour.

South Middleton Township is more spread out, occupying 48.75 square miles compared to to Mechanicsburg's 2.41 square miles, according to 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Even so, Boiling Springs, located within South Middleton Township, offers a downtown setting with features like Children's Lake and the Appalachian Trail that draw bikers and pedestrians.

Carlisle's bicycle-pedestrian network is covered in the borough's Comprehensive Plan, which was last updated in March 2019.

Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis said while Carlisle doesn't have a committee specifically for pedestrian and bicyclist safety, the borough's Climate Action Committee, which works to implement its 2022 Climate Action Plan, includes a transportation subcommittee.

Vision Zero

One of the things in the pipeline for Carlisle is a resolution for Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

"We don't want people to die and we certainly don't want people to have serious injuries," Landis said. "We don't want any injuries, but we know that sometimes things happen. It's about designing roads [and] designing spaces, so that it limits the severity of it."

She anticipates the council will pass the resolution this summer, and added that it will say the borough is committed to the cause of trying to make policy changes.

"It's to ensure that when we're looking at policies, are we realizing that Vision Zero is something that we've committed to and how could we adjust this," Landis said. "So it's not all of the details of what we're gonna be doing, it's sort of like that vision guide."

In Mechanicsburg, Thompson said Vision Zero serves as a "guiding principle" for the Traffic Advisory Committee.

When the council approved the committee's establishment, one of the requirements was to infuse Vision Zero into future actions, he said.

"The committee absolutely will be going back to council and ask them to adopt their Vision Zero, probably as part of the 2024 budget, because it really has to tie together with some sort of action plan," Thompson said.

O'Neill said Vision Zero hasn't been discussed at South Middleton Township meetings.

"It's just never been brought up before in front of the board because there's never really been a reason to," he said. "... I guess if somebody saw it, they'd have to bring it in and say, 'Hey, why don't we do this?' But there hasn't really been that spark."

