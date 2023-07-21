Molly Edwards shouldn't have survived.

At least, that's what the doctors said after she was air lifted to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with a traumatic brain injury and declared brain dead on Dec. 9.

Edwards doesn't have any recollection of the accident or the months leading up to it, but after she woke up from a coma just before New Year's, others have helped piece together what happened that day.

The crash took place while the second-year Penn State Dickinson Law student was biking to class from her North Bedford Street home around 8 a.m.

"What I think happened was there was a semi truck that was illegally parked at a three-way intersection and I must not have been able to see around it," she said.

As she looked right and started to turn left near the intersection of South College Street and Church Avenue, Edwards was struck by a car.

"I'm told that it was right on the border between a three and a four (stage) of a traumatic brain injury and then they had to reconstruct part of my face," she said. "... I'm told my left (eye) ... apparently fell into my head and they had to do the gentlest surgery possible. There [are] pins and plates and stuff around the eye to put the eye back in the socket."

Multiple surgeries, ongoing appointments with "an army of doctors" and about seven months of recovery later, Edwards, who moved back to Missouri with her mom after the crash, plans to return to Dickinson Law in January.

Her survival might be considered an anomaly, but crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists in the area are not.

Safety status

According to data from Cumberland Goodwill EMS, 47 pedestrian or bicycle-related crashes have taken place in the organization's coverage area, which encompasses 118 square miles around Carlisle, between January 2022 and mid-June 2023.

Of these, three resulted in severe injuries, though Cumberland Goodwill EMS Assistant Chief Nathan Harig said the data doesn't account for near misses.

He believes pedestrian safety has improved in the borough throughout his roughly 20 years with Cumberland Goodwill EMS, but there's still room for progress.

"I think there's a lot more awareness," Harig said. "I mean, the fact that we have those Farmers on the Square and activities like that and I don't have a single pedestrian accident in those general areas is kind of good. I think people are much more aware that the volume of traffic is increased. We've got bigger, heavier vehicles, vehicles that do not have good sight lines for pedestrians. So I think there's a lot of awareness on that that has helped keep these numbers low."

While the Carlisle area area hasn't seen any pedestrian-related fatalities in the past year and a half, the same cannot be said for other parts of Cumberland County.

On March 29, 13-year-old Jaron Li, a Cumberland Valley middle school student, was hit by a car and killed while crossing the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township.

In Mechanicsburg, Christopher Dettrey, 64, was struck while walking his dog early on Dec. 31, 2021. He died the following day.

The most recent data from the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission cites seven crashes involving bicyclists or pedestrians in Mechanicsburg in 2021, with two fatalities.

Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Layne Thompson said the borough has "a lot of improvements to be made" regarding pedestrian safety.

"It has become in the last year or so a top priority, really because ... the national spotlight and the state focus on pedestrian safety has kind of driven new programs, new grant opportunities, all kinds of studies that we didn't before really have to help," he said.

Boiling Springs in South Middleton Township offers another downtown setting, with draws that include the Appalachian Trail and Children's Lake.

South Middleton Township's 2021 Active Transportation Plan cited PennDOT data indicating there were no bicycle or pedestrian-related incidents in the township between 2016 and 2020. However, the plan also said South Middleton Township resident and school board member Edyie Rob was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle in neighboring Monroe Township in 2021.

South Middleton Township Engineer Brian O'Neill said Boiling Springs doesn't have many locations where people can cross safely.

"We've got 174, which is First Street, which is a state highway, and Walnut Street and Forge Road go the opposite way, they go north and south," he said. "You [have] the intersection of two high-volume state roads, and obviously it seems like this day and age, speed is always an issue, there are always people exceeding the speed limit. So there are not really great opportunities to safely cross through those areas."

Problem areas

Harig said there is shared responsibility among bicyclists, pedestrians and motorists to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

He cited a combination of factors as common causes for bicycle and pedestrian-related crashes, including distracted driving, driving under the influence or driving in an unsafe manner, as well as pedestrians jaywalking or not paying attention.

Even so, municipal officials all pointed out places in their areas where crashes tend to happen more often.

Several of these "problem areas" include busier state roads and intersections, such as Route 174 crossing Walnut Street and Forge Road in Boiling Springs.

In Mechanicsburg, Thompson said the intersection of Market and Marble streets has seen a number of both vehicle and pedestrian-involved crashes.

"We did our own study with our own engineering consultant who said it should be a four-way stop, and PennDOT said, 'No, it shouldn't,'" he said, adding that the borough is in the process of appealing the state's decision.

Harig said Carlisle's road diet, which reduced portions of High and Hanover streets from four lanes to two with bicycle lanes and a turning lane in 2011, has improved pedestrian safety along those stretches.

Aside from state roads and major intersections, Harig and Thompson identified midblock crosswalks as another potential issue in their areas.

Thompson said there are about five midblock crosswalks along Main Street from Market Street to York Street in Mechanicsburg that aren't signalized.

"It's just, you know, kind of inferred or implied that, it's a crosswalk, so you should stop if there's a pedestrian there," he said. "But the reality is that we need something, even if it's those simple measures of ... signs, we've got to take actions."

The midblock crosswalk at the courthouse may have been removed during road diet work, but these crosswalks can still be found in Carlisle around Dickinson College.

Harig said midblock crosswalks around the college can help cut down student transit times, but he believes they're risky.

"Anything we can do to build bridges, build tunnels, build guidance towards an official signal crosswalk is something that I think can help reduce [the risk]," he said. "We've seen it in other parts of the town whenever we guide people to the right place and design traffic specifically for that place, [it] tends to be a lot safer for everyone involved."

Midblock crosswalks pose a danger that Carlisle Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis has experienced personally.

Landis has worked at Dickinson College for about 20 years. About 10 years ago, she was crossing the street at one of the midblock crosswalks near Dickinson when she was struck by a car.

"It was summertime [and] I was wearing a black and white dress," she said. "It kind of looked like a zebra. I was definitely noticeable."

While she looked before crossing, Landis said the approaching car appeared to slow down as it grew nearer, but the driver was looking for one of the college's buildings rather than for crossing pedestrians.

Landis said the car wasn't moving quickly and she was able to get up after she was hit.

"Now I make sure I look directly at the eyes of the driver and make sure that they see me and I see them," she said.

Importance of safety

Landis' experience is only one reason she's passionate about the topic of pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

She said the why behind her drive for pedestrian safety improvement comes from focusing on the borough's more vulnerable community members and those who walk or bike out of necessity rather than for health or pleasure.

Years ago, she saw a woman biking in the borough around dusk on a rainy day with a small child in front of her. Landis didn't know the woman, but said she had bags of groceries in one hand and an umbrella in the other.

"That's the woman that I think of," she said. "She's doing her best, she needs supports ... we can do better for her and her kid."

Ultimately Landis believes pedestrian and bicyclist safety are important because they involve people. Walking and biking around the borough allows residents to see little things and build connections with each other, she said.

"We're going to make mistakes, and we're trying to ensure that those mistakes aren't fatal," Landis said.

Edwards' crash Dec. 9 pushed what she described as "a heavy pause button" on her life.

Even so, she's grateful for the way the incident allowed her mom to meet her law school friends and her law school friends to meet friends she made through her previous work with the U.S. Department of Justice during her hospital stay and recovery process.

"My worlds drastically overlapped in a way that I'm happy for but ... I probably wouldn't have volunteered for," Edwards said.

While she believes people do tend to take pedestrian safety seriously, she said it's importance because "you only get one go."

"How many people get hit by a car and then live," she asked. "It's more often a tragedy."

Photos: The 2023 Amani Festival