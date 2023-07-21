There's an adage that says a plan is nothing without action.

When it comes to pedestrian and bicyclist safety in Cumberland County, the saying holds true.

Several area municipalities have plans have pedestrian or bicyclist safety-related projects.

Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Layne Thompson said the remainder of the year will likely bring low-cost projects for the borough while its recently established Traffic Advisory Committee develops its first annual improvement plan for next year.

Throughout the past few months, borough staff members have been repainting crosswalks, he said. Crews have wrapped up painting on PennDOT-owned roads and are turning their attention to borough-owned streets.

"They have very specific lifespans, the different paints that are used on different roads for different traffic volumes, and so on," Thompson said. "We need to be more disciplined about ensuring that that cycle of refreshing the paint and all that is done."

Interim solutions to current problems could also be used to help prevent injuries until future projects might be completed.

Thompson said the borough has five midblock crosswalks between Market Street and York Street that don't have signals. A temporary way to make the crosswalks safer might be to add plastic pedestrian crossing signs in the middle.

"If we think, for instance, that those little signs are not the whole solution, we need to try to make a decision about, yeah, but is that a good interim solution that can at least prevent some injury while we work on a bigger solution," he said.

Thompson anticipates bike lanes to be a "significant part" of Mechanicsburg's transportation plan, which was created with the help of grant funding and is expected to go into effect in August.

He said the borough doesn't have marked bike lanes, but adding them could provide additional safety and help connect Mechanicsburg to surrounding communities.

"You see them going down the road today," Thompson said of bicyclists. "[The lanes are] just not marked. ... So we do need to give them that lane, call it out, monitor it, make it safe, that sort of thing."

The borough could consider building larger, more expensive projects into the budget.

Thompson said officials are looking into curb extensions and chicanes, which help divert traffic and make roads less linear, preventing speeding. These can be constructed with painted lines, curbs or bumps in the road.

Mechanicsburg has also examined incorporating roundabouts, but Thompson said many of the borough's buildings are close to the street and installing a roundabout would likely mean removing buildings that stand in the way.

"Unless we get some volunteers for that, that's not going to happen," he said.

Carlisle

In Carlisle, however, roundabouts are already part of the borough's recent history.

The borough installed two roundabouts along B Street last year as part of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, with construction of a third, five-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover, Penn Street and Fairground Avenue to begin this fall.

"I love roundabouts," Cumberland Goodwill EMS Assistant Chief Nathan Harig said. "... Roundabouts really control those intersections pretty well because it goes down to everyone doing their share of responsibility and making sure they're operating safely."

He said everyone travels the same direction in a roundabout, making traffic flow more predictably for motorists and nonmotorists, and that predictability eliminates some of the variables that result in pedestrian-involved crashes in the first place.

"When you have those right turns where pedestrians [are] starting out at the same time, that's a potential for conflict and for people to get struck," Harig said. "So by having that constant, predictable flow, you can avoid that."

Cumberland Goodwill EMS data on crashes involving bicyclists or pedestrians shows multiple incidents at the intersection of North Hanover Street, Penn Street and Fairground Avenue.

Harig is optimistic that the installation of a roundabout at that intersection will reduce incidents there.

"Where we see improvements take place is typically where we see a reduction in future accidents and collisions ... in general," he said.

Harig said the borough has also incorporated speed bumps and traffic control measures along Pitt Street near Memorial Park and a raised crosswalk along Cherry Street to increase pedestrian safety.

Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis said Carlisle officials try to seek out ways to include pedestrian and bicyclist safety measures within existing projects.

"Every time that we're going to be repaving a road, are there additional elements that we can add in ... can we do small pilot projects to see if things can improve?" she said.

The borough incorporated curb extensions into different phases of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, which can be found in northern portions of the borough.

Carlisle is also considering changes to Noble Boulevard from South Hanover Street to West Ridge Street, including lane reductions and the installation of bicycle lanes.

Plans to repave the road this year were postponed until next year because of the changes that are being considered, giving officials more time to evaluate possibilities for the road.

Harig said the inclusion of designated bike lanes along the corridor would be a positive change, since the area sees heavy bicycle traffic between people navigating the stretch to shop, go to work or attend school.

He said if people don't have a safe way to reach their destination, then they'll reach their destination unsafely.

"I know people, in not just Carlisle, but anywhere, who say, 'Well, this is how it is, it was good in my day and it should be that way,'" Harig said. "But things change, and if you aren't adapting to that change, you're creating risks for other people, and we're all about the risk reduction business."

South Middleton

South Middleton Township has several pedestrian or bicyclist-safety projects for Boiling Springs that are either on the way or in the conceptual phase.

Within the next few weeks, construction is anticipated to begin on improvements to Route 174, or First Street, from High Street to Hilltop Road, South Middleton Township Engineer Brian O'Neill said.

The projects includes sidewalk and ADA improvements. A construction contract was awarded to JVI Group Inc. for $831,745.

O'Neill said the project is being funded through a $500,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority and a $450,000 grant from the county under the American Rescue Act.

It will also include a trail crossing to promote safer navigation between Children's Lake and the Bubble.

Another project that could be on the horizon for Boiling Springs are sidewalk improvements from First Street to Race Street.

O'Neill said the project is conceptual, with design anticipated to begin this year with potential construction next summer.

The project would involve making South Front Street one-way going south, allowing for the installation of a sidewalk on the east side of Front Street, helping to promote a dedicated pedestrian facility around the lake.

"The houses across the street, they have sidewalks, but for some reason people don't tend to use them," O'Neill said. "They walk on the lake side, so that's where we intend to put the sidewalk."

Funding for this project could come from a $275,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant awarded by Commonwealth Financing Authority and $150,000 from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

O'Neill said some accommodations for pedestrians along the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat access area have already been installed through the dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Children's Lake.

A third project that could be on its way to Boiling Springs involves improvements to North Front Street and Forge Road with the installation of a mini-roundabout at First Street and Front Street.

While this project is also conceptual, O'Neill said it could make North Front Street into a one-way road traveling north from First Street to Walnut Street. Bike lanes would be created along Forge Road from either First Street or Walnut Street to Lindsey Road.

"There are actually a high volume of bikers and walkers that utilize that shoulder," he said. "So we felt it was appropriate to ... have [a] little bit more protected lane that is sort of separated from the vehicular traffic."

O'Neill said the township is looking into combining Harrisburg Area Transportation Study Regional Transportation Plan Implementation funds to complete the work.

Designs for project are anticipated to be completed in 2024 with potential construction to take place the following year.

Photos: Scenes from the 35th Annual Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival