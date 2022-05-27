Peanut butter salmonella outbreak results in more recalls of snack packs, desserts

The Jif peanut butter recall that was initiated after an outbreak of salmonella illnesses has resulted in a slew of other recalls nationwide involving products that contain or use the affected peanut butter.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a number of similar recalls, and of those that involve products sold in Pennsylvania, a number are snack packs that have a Jif to-go peanut butter spread or used the peanut butter in a chocolate or dessert.

Del Monte is recalling its Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Snack Pack, Apples and Peanut Butter, and Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup products because of the use of the Jif peanut butter.

The packs were sold in clear plastic containers with Best if Used By dates on or before May 30. They were sold under the Del Monte brand name, as well as under 7-Eleven, Circle-K and Get Go. Any snack trays that were produced between Sept. 1, 2021, and May 20, should be disposed of as well, according to the FDA.

For UPC codes and other information, visit the FDA website at www.fda.gov.

Similar fruit trays and snack packs are being recalled by Country Fresh, which sells products under the Giant Company and Wegmans brands.

The company is recalling its apples, pretzels and celery with peanut butter sold by Giant, as well as the apples, pretzels and cheese with peanut butter sold at Wegmans. Best by dates for both affected products are May 14, 2021 to June 4, 2022. For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website. Other affected brand names with similar products include Snack Fresh, Snack Sensations and Market32.

Customers who have purchased the items should dispose of them or return them to the local store for a full refund.

A number of desserts, including those under the Walmart brand, were also affected by the peanut butter recall.

Fudgeamentals is recalling its fudge that it made with Jif peanut butter and was packaged in 8-ounce plastic containers and 16-ounce trays. Walmart products include the fudge Trio V-Tine sold in 16 ounces and the Holiday Fudge Tray also sold in 16 ounces. For lot numbers and UPC codes, check out the FDA's website.

Fudge under the Fudgeamentals brand name is also in the recall, including its peanut butter chocolate fudge bar, variety tray, peanut butter chocolate fudge bites, peanut butter fudge bites and bar and Tiger Butter fudge bar.

Coblentz Chocolate Company is recalling a number of its peanut butter dessert products because of the use of Jif peanut butter in its production.

The company is recalling its peanut butter spread, milk chocolate peanut butter cup, graham peanut butter sandwich, Ritz peanut butter sandwich, oversized milk and dark chocolate peanut butter cup, fudge sampler, peanut butter fudge, buckeye fudge, oversized peanut butter pretzel cluster, peanut butter truffle, chocolate peanut butter caramel corn and select gift boxes, including chocolate assortments and assorted creams.

The products included in the recall were sold between Nov. 12, 2021, and May 21 and include lot numbers 1315-2140.

Albertsons Companies is recalling its dessert products that were sold under the banners of Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Andronico's Community Parks, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.

The only product sold in Pennsylvania was the ReadyMeals quad peanut butter apple pretzel brownie, which was sold in 6 ounces. Affected products have sell-through dates up to and including May 24.

Customers who purchased the items are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.