PCN to air debate of Republican gubernatorial candidates to be held at Dickinson Wednesday

PCN will have live coverage of the first debate involving Republicans who have announced their intention of seeking the governor seat in Pennsylvania.

The debate will be held at Dickinson College's Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium in Carlisle at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Though the debate is not open to the public, PCN will have live coverage on its cable network as well as streaming. For information on how to stream on devices, visit pcntv.com/how-to-watch.

Immediately following the debate, there will be a discussion live on a special PCN Call-In Program that recaps the debate with guests former U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello and Mike DeVanney, founding partner of ColdSpark.

