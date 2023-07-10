PennDOT on Monday announced that pavement repairs are planned for this week and the weekend on Route 581 east in the area of the Route 11/15 interchange in Camp Hill.

Weather permitting, concrete patching will be performed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights Wednesday and Thursday, with lane closures during this work.

The work will then continue from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, and the right lane of travel will be closed through the weekend, according to PennDOT.

The work was added to a 4.8-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, where work is expected to be completed by Nov. 20 by JD Eckman Inc.