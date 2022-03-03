Pavement preservation project to start on Carlisle Pike next week

PennDOT on Thursday announced that a 2.21-mile pavement preservation project on the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township and Camp Hill will begin Monday.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin constructing ADA curb ramps within the project limits between Gateway Drive and the Route 581 ramp to North 32nd Street in Camp Hill.

Work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and PennDOT said no traffic impacts are expected during this phase of the project. If traffic is expected to be affected, work will be performed at night, PennDOT said.

The work Monday is a part of a project that will also include roadway milling, resurfacing, guardrail and line painting on the Carlisle Pike. Work on the whole project is expected to be completed by Aug. 29.

Pennsy Supply Inc. is the prime contractor on the $1.57 million project.

