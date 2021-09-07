 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pavement patching scheduled for I-81 in Mechanicsburg area
0 Comments
top story

Pavement patching scheduled for I-81 in Mechanicsburg area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 81 paving

PennDOT crews will work on pavement patching on Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township.

 provided by PennDOT

PennDOT maintenance crews are scheduled to patch sections of pavement of Interstate 81 in the Mechanicsburg area next week, which will occur during daylight hours and could cause significant delays.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Weather permitting, crews will implement lane closures in both directions of I-81 between Route 114/Mechanicsburg and the Rich Valley Road overpass in Silver Spring Township.

A lane restriction will be implemented on I-81 south from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, while patching operations will move to the northbound side during the same hours on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Drivers should be alert for stopped or slow-moving traffic during this time frame.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire evacuees worry about dangerous air quality in California

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault incident in the parking lot at Carlisle High School, as well as a number of hit-and-run crashes in Cumberland County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News