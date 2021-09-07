Pavement patching scheduled for I-81 in Mechanicsburg area

PennDOT maintenance crews are scheduled to patch sections of pavement of Interstate 81 in the Mechanicsburg area next week, which will occur during daylight hours and could cause significant delays.

Weather permitting, crews will implement lane closures in both directions of I-81 between Route 114/Mechanicsburg and the Rich Valley Road overpass in Silver Spring Township.

A lane restriction will be implemented on I-81 south from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, while patching operations will move to the northbound side during the same hours on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Drivers should be alert for stopped or slow-moving traffic during this time frame.

