Patient First offering walk-in antibody testing at all locations

Patient First on Thursday said it is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at all of its medical centers on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

The company said no appointments are necessary for the testing, which is used to determine if someone previously had COVID-19 but was not diagnosed earlier with an active infection.

Patient First said the testing is for those who believe they may have had COVID-19 in the past but who are not currently experiencing symptoms of the disease. The testing is also meant for patients who are at least 5 years old and who had symptoms at least 14 days ago, to give time for antibodies to develop.

Antibodies may be found in the blood after the body responds to a COVID-19 infection, though it is not known yet how long the body will have the antibodies or if they give anyone immunity to future infections from the coronavirus.

Once tested, Patient First will send blood samples to a third-party laboratory, and results will generally be available in about two to five days, the company said. Patients can either receive their results via text message or by phone.

Patient First said most patients who are insured will be covered for the test with no out-of-pocket expense.