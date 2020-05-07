Patient First launches telehealth visits

Patient First on Thursday announced it has launched its new telehealth service where patients across the state can access one of the company's physicians through a smartphone, tablet or computer.
The telehealth service is available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the company's medical centers will remain open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the year to handle walk-in care of illness and injury.
To access the service, only those who have been treated at any Patient First within the last five years and who are residents of the state are eligible. Currently, telehealth is also restricted to patients who are at least 18 years old.
The company said it will expand access to younger patients in the near future.
Patient First said conditions that are appropriate for telehealth usage include headache, nasal congestion, stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, chest congestion, fever, ear pain, body aches, urinary issues, rashes, itching, skin infection, body pain, achy joints, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, food poisoning and prescription refills when appropriate and originally prescribed at Patient First.
To begin a telehealth visit, patients can call 866-990-2533 to speak to a patient service representative, who will determine if the patient is eligible and can register them and connect them with a physician.
For insured patients, the company will file the telehealth visit to insurance for payment, and it will cost $75 for visits without insurance or those with insurance with which Patient First does not participate.
