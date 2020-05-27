Patient First in Hampden Township offering COVID-19 testing by appointment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Patient First announced that on Wednesday it started providing drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment at its Hampden Township location on South Sporting Hill Road.

The new testing site will replace the previous one at Patient First's Colonial Park urgent care center in an effort to allow for more convenient patient and vehicle access, according to the company.

Appointments for testing are made by calling a designated testing center. Residents can call the Hampden location at 717-943-1718. Patients will be asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To be screened, patients will need at least one of the known COVID-19 symptoms — coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing — or they have at least two other symptoms, including fever, chills, sore throat, fatigue, body aches or muscle pain, headache, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite and loss of smell or taste.