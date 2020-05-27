Patient First in Hampden Township offering COVID-19 testing by appointment

Patient First announced that on Wednesday it started providing drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment at its Hampden Township location on South Sporting Hill Road.
The new testing site will replace the previous one at Patient First's Colonial Park urgent care center in an effort to allow for more convenient patient and vehicle access, according to the company.
Appointments for testing are made by calling a designated testing center. Residents can call the Hampden location at 717-943-1718. Patients will be asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To be screened, patients will need at least one of the known COVID-19 symptoms — coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing — or they have at least two other symptoms, including fever, chills, sore throat, fatigue, body aches or muscle pain, headache, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite and loss of smell or taste.
Patient First will also test those who are health care workers or first responders, who have had prolonged contact with a COVID-19 positive person, who live in a nursing home or other congregate living facility, who are cancer patients who require testing before beginning or resuming treatment, who are required by a provider to have testing prior to planned surgery or who are required by an employer to have testing before returning to work.
All test samples are collected outside of the urgent care center, and patients may remain in their vehicles through the entire process, according to Patient First. Samples will then be sent to a third-part laboratory for testing, and results will generally be available in two to five days and accessible on Patient First's patient portal.
For most insured patients, there will be no out-of-pocket expenses for the testing. For self-pay patients, the cost is $90, plus a separate bill from the lab in some cases, according to the company.
Testing will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week at the site. The urgent care center itself is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
For more information about testing, visit www.patientfirst.com.
