A tree, a butterfly, a rainbow, a shooting star, a clock and a bumblebee all found their way onto Joella Koon’s fabric square Wednesday morning at First United Church of Christ in Carlisle.

The six-year-old’s Sharpie left room for nothing in her quest to make the fabric “look pretty.”

Koon’s colorful panel will join about 120 others decorated by Supportive Partnerships for Youth campers this summer. SPY, formerly known as Summer Program for Youth, is a year-round program that offers enrichment opportunities and an emotionally supportive environment for elementary-aged, Carlisle area students, many of whom come from low-income homes.

The panels are part of a larger project through the effort of another Carlisle nonprofit, the Charles Bruce Foundation, dedicated to supporting local writers, artists and musicians.

Once the SPY campers’ panels are completed, they will be sewn together into blankets by Newville-area quilters and join other donated blankets as part of the foundation’s Homeless Memorial Blanket Project. On Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, the blankets will be displayed on the front steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

Last year, the project displayed almost 1,200 blankets on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, and this year, foundation board member Pat LaMarche said the mission is returning home.

This marks the second time SPY campers are participating in the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project; SPY Executive Director Jeanna Som said. About 100 SPY students decorated panels last summer for the Washington art installation.

“There is a percentage of our campers that are homeless, so this really hits home,” she said. “For them to be able to participate in a project that they feel that they’re giving back to someone or helping someone in a way that they can really relate to is powerful for them.”

SPY has worked with the Charles Bruce Foundation for about 10 years, LaMarche said. In the past, foundation artists have volunteered to read to SPY campers and teach them about forms of storytelling such as journaling, writing, rhyming and illustrating.

Cotton fabric for the campers’ quilts was donated by Massachusetts supporter Melissa Waterhouse, a news release from the foundation said.

Like Koon, six-year-old Ameris Taylor’s square also featured a butterfly.

“I like picking them up,” she said, adding that she’s seen lots of butterflies already this summer.

The butterfly was joined by a drawing of Taylor’s pet dog; she said she once saw a homeless person with a dog and wanted to include a drawing of hers on her fabric square.

Taylor said knowing her craft will someday help keep someone without a house or a shelter warm makes her happy.

Koon agreed.

“It makes me feel good,” she said. “So their family can all have a blanket together.”

Several SPY campers’ squares featured houses of various shapes, sizes and colors, including that of seven-year-old Jase Frohm, who house could give someone an idea of where they might live someday.

Helping others is important because “they might not have a lot of money,” he said.

Som said the project benefits campers by teaching them empathy, which fits into SPY’s social emotional curriculum.

By participating in the project, she said campers are able to develop an emotional attachment to its mission of drawing attention to homelessness.

“Those people in Harrisburg are pretty powerful ... so if we could get Pennsylvania to do something landmark, Pennsylvania could change homelessness for the whole country,” LaMarche said.

