One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Hempt and Texaco roads in Silver Spring Township Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. and involved a 2022 Mitsubishi SUV and a 2017 Chevrolet SUV, Silver Spring Township Police said.

First responders performed life-saving efforts on a 66-year-old passenger but the man died, according to police, who did not release his name.

Silver Spring Township Police were assisted at the scene by New Kingstown Fire Company, Silver Spring and Hampden Ambulance, Fire Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Cody Phillips at 717-697-0607, extension 2021 or cphillips@sstwp.org.