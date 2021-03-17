Parx pursuing new site for satellite casino in Shippensburg Township

A new location is being pitched for a Parx Casino spin-off in Shippensburg Township, with public hearings on the matter expected to be held by both the township and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board in the coming weeks.

A previous proposal by Parx’s parent company for a mini-casino next to Interstate 81 was paused in 2019 after issues with sinkholes were discovered on the site. The casino now has a new location lined up at the former Lowe’s building at 250 Conestoga Drive.

The 139,410 square foot big-box site would be converted into a casino with approximately 600 gaming seats and approximately 250 seats for a restaurant and a sports bar, according to the zoning application filed with Shippensburg Township.

The casino and eatery would not occupy the entire Lowe’s building; Mark Stewart, an attorney for Parx, said “some compatible use is anticipated” for the remaining section of the building under a deal that is being finalized.

The Conestoga Drive site would be leased by a company called GW Cumberland Op Co., an LLC that is owned by Parx’s parent company, which does business as Greenwood Racing and Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment.