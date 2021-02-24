Partnership for Better Health's Match Madness will split $130,000 among area nonprofits

The Partnership for Better Health launched its annual Match Madness campaign with a Kick-Off Car Parade Wednesday afternoon.
Representatives from the 52 organizations participating in the campaign picked up gift bags in the partnership’s driveway before setting off in their decorated cars for a “Victory Car Parade Loop” through the neighborhood that included a police escort, emergency vehicles and cyclists from Cumberland Youth Cycling Development.
Match Madness is the Partnership for Better Health’s annual matching gift program that supports small, local nonprofits with budgets under $5 million in raising core operating and program funds. Throughout the month of March, the partnership is making a matching fund of $130,000 available to 52 participating nonprofits. All funds raised by the local agencies will go back to each organization.
Last year’s campaign launched during the first weeks of the pandemic, but still drew in $529,414, reflecting a 46% increase in total funds raised by local groups, with 1,118 contributions.
This year, there are significantly more organizations looking for a share of the matching funds. Last year, 31 nonprofit organizations participated as compared to this year’s 52.
“It’s a huge increase. We have 21 new partners this year,” said Becca Raley, executive director of the partnership.
Raley said many of the organizations applied for emergency grants through the partnership to deal with COVID-19. Newcomers include five EMS organizations as well as a number of organizations like the Big Spring Area Food Bank and Perry County’s Join Hands that are working to meet basic needs.
There are also a number of religious organizations that have addressed hunger in their communities. Christ Among Neighbors in Shippensburg, for example, started offering meals and had support from the partnership during the pandemic.
“Now, they’re able to participate in Match Madness and raise more money from their own donors as a result of that,” Raley said.
The amount of funding available for matching has also increased, jumping to $130,000 from last year’s $80,000. M&T Bank and the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation made “generous” contributions to this year’s campaign, Raley said, as did an anonymous donor and other individuals.
“Every single board member and staff member at the Partnership for Better Health contributed to this year’s match,” Raley said.
For each organization, the first $1,000 raised is matched dollar-for-dollar. The remaining matching funds are shared proportionately across the groups, with 100% of funds raised, plus the match, going back into the community.
The partnership made three rounds of emergency grants to about 75 nonprofit organizations during the past year and has another 42 applications that are being finalized this month, though not all of them may be accepted.
Raley said Match Madness and the month of March is a chance for donors to re-engage with these organizations and to make sure they transition smoothly into the summer and, in the long run, to post-pandemic operations.
