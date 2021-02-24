Partnership for Better Health's Match Madness will split $130,000 among area nonprofits

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Raley said many of the organizations applied for emergency grants through the partnership to deal with COVID-19. Newcomers include five EMS organizations as well as a number of organizations like the Big Spring Area Food Bank and Perry County’s Join Hands that are working to meet basic needs.

There are also a number of religious organizations that have addressed hunger in their communities. Christ Among Neighbors in Shippensburg, for example, started offering meals and had support from the partnership during the pandemic.

“Now, they’re able to participate in Match Madness and raise more money from their own donors as a result of that,” Raley said.

The amount of funding available for matching has also increased, jumping to $130,000 from last year’s $80,000. M&T Bank and the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation made “generous” contributions to this year’s campaign, Raley said, as did an anonymous donor and other individuals.

“Every single board member and staff member at the Partnership for Better Health contributed to this year’s match,” Raley said.