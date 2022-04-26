Partnership for Better Health's Match Madness generates $768,000

The Partnership for Better Health announced last week that its annual Match Madness campaign in March generated $768,000.

The organization’s annual campaign supports small nonprofits with budgets under $5 million, to raise funds that are flexible in meeting changing community needs. The partnership, a community health foundation based in Carlisle, celebrated the campaign success at an outdoor garden party on the grounds of the foundation on Thursday.

“Your persistence, long hours and hard work paid off,” said Chris Farrands, board chairperson at the Partnership. “Nearly 2,000 donors were inspired by your missions and eager to help you reach new milestones. To this, I say well done.”

The campaign ran March 1-31, with all donations to participating organizations eligible to receive a portion of the $150,000 match. Since the campaign’s inception in 2016, Match Madness has generated over $2.2 million, with 100% of donations going directly to the community.

This year’s campaign theme was Strengthening our Community Through Generosity. The top five fundraisers were: Project SHARE, Cumberland Youth Cycling Development, the Salvation Army, Community CARES and Maranatha.

The Partnership’s matching stretch pool grew to $150,000, with the support of M&T Bank and the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation and the McCormick Family Foundation. Ann Myers, gift planning officer at Partnership for Better Health, credited the funders as keys to this year’s success.

“Without their early support, the increase in matching funds would not have been possible,” Myers said, “These nonprofits can be proud of their efforts, knowing that they have additional funds to support their missions in ways that otherwise might not have been possible.”

Becca Raley, executive director at Partnership for Better Health, said that since its inception in 2016, the number of gifts to the campaign has increased by 721%, with more than $3 million going back into the community.

The Partnership for Better Health is a community foundation that works collaboratively with organizations throughout the region to establish health as a shared priority and ensure that everyone has what they need for good health.

The 45 Match Madness partners this year were: Adams County Arts Council, Amethyst Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, Big Spring Senior Center, Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg, Carlisle Area Family Life Center, Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary, Carlisle Arts Learning Center, Carlisle Tool Library, Carlisle Victory Circle, Central Perry Community Senior Citizen’s Center, Champions for Children, Charles Bruce Foundation, Christ Among Neighbors, Community CARES, CONTACT Helpline, Cumberland Goodwill EMS, Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council, Cumberland Youth Cycling Development, Employment Skills Center, Farmers on the Square (Fresh Match), Hope Station, In Him Christian Wellness, Join Hands Ministry, Landisburg EMS, LEAF Project, Maranatha-Carlisle, Perry County Council of the Arts, Perry County Literacy Council, Perry Human Services, Peyton Walker Foundation, Project SHARE of Carlisle, Reins of Rhythm Riding & Horsemanship, Safe Harbour, Sam’s Spoons Foundation, Shippensburg Area EMS, Shippensburg Civic Club, Shippensburg Community Resource Coalition, Shippensburg Produce and Outreach (SPO), Summer Program for Youth (SPY), The Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, the Salvation Army, West End Fire and Rescue Company No. 3, Yellow Breeches EMS and YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland Counties.

