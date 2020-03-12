Partnership for Better Health, WHTM to host call-in show Monday on opioid crisis

The Partnership for Better Health will join forces with WHTM-TV to host a public call-in show on "Fighting the Opioid Crisis," from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16.

During the evening broadcast, a phone bank of doctors and trained medical professionals will be available to answer viewers' calls. Viewers are encouraged to talk with the volunteers, who are trained in the fields of pain management, psychiatry, palliative care and addiction.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers include physicians, nurses and medical faculty from Geisinger, Graham Medical Clinic, Penn State Health, UPMC Pinnacle and WellSpan Health.

According to the partnership, the Cumberland County and Perry County coroner's offices have reported a steady decline of overdoses from 2014 to 2019, and that decline has been helped along by a reduction in the inappropriate use of opioid-based prescription pain medications.

Health experts will offer callers support and guidance on a wide variety of pain management issues, as well as answer questions about alternatives to prescription pain medications and addiction treatment referrals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0