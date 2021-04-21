Partnership for Better Health sets new fundraising records in Match Madness campaign

The Partnership's matching stretch pool grew to $130,000, with the support of M&T Bank and The Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation. For each organization, the first $1,000 raised is matched dollar-for-dollar, meaning that even small gifts receive a large financial boost. The remaining matching funds are shared proportionately across the groups, with 100 percent of funds raised, plus the match, going back into the community.

“We are especially appreciative of the generosity from our funding partners at M&T Bank and the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation,” said Ann Myers, gift planning officer at Partnership for Better Health. “The COVID pandemic didn’t hinder the generosity of donors. These organizations can be proud of their efforts, knowing that they have additional funds to support their organization in a way that otherwise might not have been possible. Especially during this difficult time, donors really stepped up to the plate and showed their support and allegiance.”