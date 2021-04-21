Partnership for Better Health sets new fundraising records in Match Madness campaign

Partnership for Better Health's Match Madness campaign set new records in fundraising this year despite the pandemic.
Now in its sixth year, Match Madness is an annual matching gift program that supports small, local nonprofits with budgets under $5 million in raising core operating and program funds that are flexible to meet evolving needs.
This year’s campaign theme was Strengthening our Community Through Generosity.
As of March 31, the campaign raised $778,413, reflecting a 47 percent increase in total funds going out to the 52 participating nonprofits. Total gifts received grew to 2,100 contributions this year, up from 1,118 gifts last year.
The previous year's campaign launched during the first weeks of the pandemic, but still drew in $529,414, reflecting a 46% increase in total funds raised by local groups.
“It was a humbling year,” said Becca Raley, executive director at Partnership for Better Health. “Some contributors wrote $10 checks to their favorite nonprofits and others wrote $1,000 checks. Yet in both cases, we truly sensed that local donors did everything they could to help the organizations they see as vital in meeting local needs.”
This year’s top five fundraisers were: New Life Community, Project SHARE, Salvation Army, Maranatha and Community CARES.
The Partnership's matching stretch pool grew to $130,000, with the support of M&T Bank and The Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation. For each organization, the first $1,000 raised is matched dollar-for-dollar, meaning that even small gifts receive a large financial boost. The remaining matching funds are shared proportionately across the groups, with 100 percent of funds raised, plus the match, going back into the community.
“We are especially appreciative of the generosity from our funding partners at M&T Bank and the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation,” said Ann Myers, gift planning officer at Partnership for Better Health. “The COVID pandemic didn’t hinder the generosity of donors. These organizations can be proud of their efforts, knowing that they have additional funds to support their organization in a way that otherwise might not have been possible. Especially during this difficult time, donors really stepped up to the plate and showed their support and allegiance.”
The Partnership for Better Health celebrated the community’s success at a socially distanced, masked presentation on the grounds of the foundation Tuesday.
Participating nonprofits included Adams County Arts Council, Amethyst Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, Big Brothers Big Sisters of York & Adams Counties, Big Spring Area Food Bank, Big Spring Senior Center, Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg, Camp Koala, Carlisle Area Family Life Center, Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary, Carlisle Arts Learning Center, Carlisle Tool Library, Carlisle Victory Circle, Central Pennsylvania Conservancy, Central Perry Community Senior Citizen's Center, Champions for Children, Charles Bruce Foundation, Christ Among Neighbors and Community CARES.
Also participating were Cumberland County Library System Foundation, Cumberland Goodwill EMS, Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council, Cumberland Youth Cycling Development, Drew Michael Taylor Foundation, Duncannon Emergency Medical Services, Farmers on the Square, Friends of Spring Township, Girls on the Run Capital Area, Hope Station, In Him Christian Wellness, JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services, Join Hands Ministry, Landisburg EMS, LEAF Project, Maranatha-Carlisle, New Life Community, Perry County Council of the Arts, Perry County Literacy Council, Perry Human Services, Project SHARE of Carlisle, Reins of Rhythm Riding & Horsemanship, Safe Harbour, Sam's Spoons Foundation, Shippensburg Area EMS, Shippensburg Community Resource Coalition, Shippensburg Produce and Outreach (SPO), Summer Program for Youth (SPY), The Civic Club of Shippensburg, The Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, The Salvation Army, West End Fire Company and YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County.
