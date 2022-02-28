Partnership for Better Health kicks off 7th annual Match Madness campaign

Partnership for Better Health recently kicked off its annual Match Madness campaign, announcing 45 local nonprofit organizations that will participate in this year’s matching gift campaign.
The Partnership, a community health foundation based in Carlisle, hosted a a Campaign Kickoff Scavenger Hunt on Feb. 23. During the campaign, which runs March 1-31, all donations to participating organizations will be eligible to receive a portion of the $150,000 match. Since the campaign’s inception in 2016, Match Madness has generated over $2.2 million, with 100 percent of donations going directly to the community.
“Match Madness began as a simple way to promote the collective work of our region’s outstanding nonprofits — they’re incredible resources that make our community whole,” said Becca Raley, executive director of the Partnership. “The campaign has grown each year and become a popular way for organizations to raise flexible dollars that are essential to their missions.”
Community members who would like to support local nonprofits through Match Madness may donate online or by mail to participating organizations. To make an online donation, visit the Partnership for Better Health and select your favorite charity at: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Match22.
Donations by checks may be made payable to Partnership for Better Health and mailed to: 274 Wilson Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. On the check’s memo line, designate the participating organization names to which you would like to donate.
“As we enter our seventh year of Match Madness, we are grateful for renewed support from M&T Bank, the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation and the McCormick Family Foundation, which allows us to increase the matching fund to $150,000,” said Ann Myers, the Partnership’s gift planning officer who manages the campaign. “These partners are supportive advocates who believe in giving back to our communities.”
The campaign focuses on small nonprofits with annual budgets of under $5 million. This year’s 45 participating organizations are:
- Adams County Arts Council
- Amethyst Foundation
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region
- Big Spring Senior Center
- Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg
- Carlisle Area Family Life Center
- Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary
- Carlisle Arts Learning Center
- Carlisle Tool Library
- Carlisle Victory Circle
- Central Perry Community Senior Citizen's Center
- Champions for Children
- Charles Bruce Foundation
- Christ Among Neighbors
- Community CARES
- CONTACT Helpline
- Cumberland Goodwill EMS
- Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council
- Cumberland Youth Cycling Development
- Employment Skills Center
- Farmers on the Square (Fresh Match)
- Hope Station
- In Him Christian Wellness
- Join Hands Ministry
- Landisburg EMS
- LEAF Project
- Maranatha-Carlisle
- Perry County Council of the Arts
- Perry County Literacy Council
- Perry Human Services
- Peyton Walker Foundation
- Project SHARE of Carlisle
- Reins of Rhythm Riding & Horsemanship
- Safe Harbour
- Sam's Spoons Foundation
- Shippensburg Area EMS
- Shippensburg Civic Club
- Shippensburg Community Resource Coalition
- Shippensburg Produce and Outreach (SPO)
- Summer Program for Youth (SPY)
- The Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania
- The Salvation Army
- West End Fire and Rescue Company No.3
- Yellow Breeches EMS
- YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland Counties
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.