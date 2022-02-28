Partnership for Better Health kicks off 7th annual Match Madness campaign

Partnership for Better Health recently kicked off its annual Match Madness campaign, announcing 45 local nonprofit organizations that will participate in this year’s matching gift campaign.

The Partnership, a community health foundation based in Carlisle, hosted a a Campaign Kickoff Scavenger Hunt on Feb. 23. During the campaign, which runs March 1-31, all donations to participating organizations will be eligible to receive a portion of the $150,000 match. Since the campaign’s inception in 2016, Match Madness has generated over $2.2 million, with 100 percent of donations going directly to the community.

“Match Madness began as a simple way to promote the collective work of our region’s outstanding nonprofits — they’re incredible resources that make our community whole,” said Becca Raley, executive director of the Partnership. “The campaign has grown each year and become a popular way for organizations to raise flexible dollars that are essential to their missions.”

Community members who would like to support local nonprofits through Match Madness may donate online or by mail to participating organizations. To make an online donation, visit the Partnership for Better Health and select your favorite charity at: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Match22.

Donations by checks may be made payable to Partnership for Better Health and mailed to: 274 Wilson Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. On the check’s memo line, designate the participating organization names to which you would like to donate.

“As we enter our seventh year of Match Madness, we are grateful for renewed support from M&T Bank, the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation and the McCormick Family Foundation, which allows us to increase the matching fund to $150,000,” said Ann Myers, the Partnership’s gift planning officer who manages the campaign. “These partners are supportive advocates who believe in giving back to our communities.”

The campaign focuses on small nonprofits with annual budgets of under $5 million. This year’s 45 participating organizations are:

Adams County Arts Council

Amethyst Foundation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region

Big Spring Senior Center

Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg

Carlisle Area Family Life Center

Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary

Carlisle Arts Learning Center

Carlisle Tool Library

Carlisle Victory Circle

Central Perry Community Senior Citizen's Center

Champions for Children

Charles Bruce Foundation

Christ Among Neighbors

Community CARES

CONTACT Helpline

Cumberland Goodwill EMS

Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council

Cumberland Youth Cycling Development

Employment Skills Center

Farmers on the Square (Fresh Match)

Hope Station

In Him Christian Wellness

Join Hands Ministry

Landisburg EMS

LEAF Project

Maranatha-Carlisle

Perry County Council of the Arts

Perry County Literacy Council

Perry Human Services

Peyton Walker Foundation

Project SHARE of Carlisle

Reins of Rhythm Riding & Horsemanship

Safe Harbour

Sam's Spoons Foundation

Shippensburg Area EMS

Shippensburg Civic Club

Shippensburg Community Resource Coalition

Shippensburg Produce and Outreach (SPO)

Summer Program for Youth (SPY)

The Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania

The Salvation Army

West End Fire and Rescue Company No.3

Yellow Breeches EMS

YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland Counties

