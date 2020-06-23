Partnership for Better Health distributes emergency grants to address COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Partnership for Better Health on Tuesday said that since April 1, it has distributed more than $630,000 in emergency grants to local nonprofit organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a grant approval rate of 82 percent, the foundation said it awarded a total of 53 emergency grants.

“Our goal was to ensure that local nonprofits were well prepared to respond to the threat of COVID-19 and maintain essential services,” said Carol Thornton, director of grants and public policy at the partnership.

The foundation's year-end grants were coupled with more than $1.7 million in traditional grants that the foundation already distributed this year.

Of the new emergency grants, 10 grants are assisting EMS, fire and rescue organizations with the purchase of essential health supplies and equipment; 12 health organizations are using funds to ensure that primary care, mental health and substance abuse services continue to operate; 23 nonprofits are meeting basic human needs, including food, shelter and rental assistance; and seven nonprofits are supporting safe child and youth care programs during the summer months.

Organizations who received grants include Community CARES, Project SHARE, Sadler Health Center and Samaritan Fellowship.