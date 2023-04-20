Partnership for Better Health announced Wednesday night that this year's Match Madness campaign broke the records of the past eight years to offer more than $850,000 to area agencies.

With more than 2,190 donations from businesses and individuals, the campaign raised more than $709,000 for local nonprofits. The partnership added $150,000 in matching funds, with support from M&T Bank, Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation, McCormick Family Foundation and donations from partnership board, staff and volunteers.

“We are astounded by the incredible rallying of support from our community, amidst challenging times,” said Antonia Price, director of communications and development for the partnership. “This marks the most successful effort in the history of the campaign. More than $859,000 will go back into the community to support essential local services and resources. The impact of this collective effort is truly inspiring.”

The top five fundraisers this year were Project SHARE in Carlisle, the Peyton Walker Foundation, Community CARES, Tomorrow's Neighbors and the Salvation Army, which each raised more than $50,000 through donations, in addition to the portion of the matching funds they will receive.

“The reality is that, in Cumberland County, we have people who decide daily between food and medicine, or housing, or transportation, or education, or the many needs and services that other organizations work to stitch together for our community in need," said Joe Kloza, Project SHARE’s education and communication outreach coordinator. "We are here to reduce food insecurity with nutritious food and programs. ... It will help us reach out to more households with improved nutrition, as well as to kids with summer feeding needs."

According to the partnership, other plans for some of the funds raised includes flex grants for grassroots projects through South Mountain Partnership, free lunch and health activities for older adults through Central Perry Community Senior Citizens Center, and empowering those reintegrating into the community through Tomorrow's Neighbors.

“In uncertain economic times for so many, this year’s outpouring of support for local nonprofits demonstrates sweeping recognition of the value and integrity of their work. The spirit of sharing and helping others is a distinct strength of our region," said Becca Raley, partnership executive director. “We’re deeply grateful for the generosity of our community and honored to advance a huge collective victory.”