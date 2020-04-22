Partnership for Better Health announces 46% increase in giving during Match Madness

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Partnership for Better Health's Match Madness campaign attracted more individual donations than ever even with Cumberland County dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Match Madness is a collaborative campaign that supports 31 area nonprofits in raising core operating and program funds that remain flexible to meet evolving needs. This year’s campaign theme was Caring through Generosity.

As of March 31, the campaign drew in $529,414, reflecting a 46% increase in total funds raised by local groups, with 1,118 contributions.

“It was a month of incredible generosity,” said Becca Raley, executive director at Partnership for Better Health. “The campaign is driven by local community members who understand the vital work of our lean nonprofit sector. The novel coronavirus seemed to have a multiplying effect, with residents looking for ways to help compelling service organizations meet rapidly escalating needs.”

Now in its fifth year, the Match Madness campaign focuses on small nonprofits with annual budgets of under $5 million. This year’s top five fundraisers were New Life Community, the Salvation Army, Maranatha, Project SHARE and Community CARES.