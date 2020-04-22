Partnership for Better Health announces 46% increase in giving during Match Madness

Partnership for Better Health's Match Madness campaign attracted more individual donations than ever even with Cumberland County dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Match Madness is a collaborative campaign that supports 31 area nonprofits in raising core operating and program funds that remain flexible to meet evolving needs. This year’s campaign theme was Caring through Generosity.
As of March 31, the campaign drew in $529,414, reflecting a 46% increase in total funds raised by local groups, with 1,118 contributions.
“It was a month of incredible generosity,” said Becca Raley, executive director at Partnership for Better Health. “The campaign is driven by local community members who understand the vital work of our lean nonprofit sector. The novel coronavirus seemed to have a multiplying effect, with residents looking for ways to help compelling service organizations meet rapidly escalating needs.”
Now in its fifth year, the Match Madness campaign focuses on small nonprofits with annual budgets of under $5 million. This year’s top five fundraisers were New Life Community, the Salvation Army, Maranatha, Project SHARE and Community CARES.
The partnership's matching stretch pool grew to $80,000 with the support of M&T Bank and the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation. For each organization, the first $1,000 raised is matched dollar-for-dollar. The remaining matching funds are shared proportionately across the groups, with 100% of funds raised, plus the match, going back into the community.
“We are especially appreciative of the generosity from our funding partners at M&T Bank and the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation,” said Ann Myers, gift planning officer at Partnership for Better Health. “March 2020 was a month unlike most of us have ever experienced. Our community stepped up to support our local nonprofits during a difficult time. It was evident that caring through generosity became the way of life for so many, as we navigated unchartered waters.”
Due to COVID-19, the Partnership for Better Health is celebrating the community’s success virtually, through a special video release: https://youtu.be/TOH8BOpw35E
Participating nonprofits were:
- Amethyst Foundation
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of York and Adams Counties
- Carlisle Arts Learning Center
- Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary
- Camp Koala
- Civic Club of Shippensburg
- Community CARES
- Cumberland Goodwill EMS
- Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council
- Cumberland Youth Cycling Development
- Drew Michael Taylor Foundation
- Employment Skills Center
- Fresh Match (Farmers on the Square)
- Friends of Spring Township
- Hope Station
- Katie’s Place of Shippensburg
- LEAF Project
- Maranatha-Carlisle
- Mental Wellness Awareness Association
- New Life Community Church
- Perry County Council of the Arts
- Perry County Literacy Council
- Perry Housing Partnership
- Perry Human Services
- Project SHARE
- RASE Project
- Safe Harbour
- Salvation Army
- Shippensburg Community Resource Coalition
- Summer Program for Youth
Photos: Project SHARE food distribution event:
