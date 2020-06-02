× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County enacted its 2020-2021 fiscal budget Monday, a piece of policy that looks increasingly tenuous as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge public finances.

The county’s fiscal year budget consists mainly of operations that are proscribed, and largely funded, by the state, including most local human services, with only about 12% of the budget coming out of the county’s general fund.

The lion’s share of the county’s general fund discretionary spending runs on a second, calendar-year budget.

But with the $57.5 million fiscal cycle budget dependent on state appropriations, the county is well aware that it could end up in the same situation it’s faced in the past, where an economic shock or political gridlock prevents the state from handing out the necessary funds.

In those cases, the county has had to prop up its social services with local general fund dollars.

“If we get a replay of that, we’re going to have to look at that and what we can backstop,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said during budget discussions last week.

The county’s general fund is already expected to be drawn down by about $4.7 million in 2020, from $34.9 million at the close of 2019 to about $30.2 million by the end of 2020.

This dip into reserves is about $2.6 million more than the county expected when it first drafted the 2020 budget last fall.

The lion’s share of the change is due to COVID-19, with revenues having plummeted particularly in the county’s court and records offices, which were largely closed for over two months. Personnel savings from the county’s furlough of 156 employees were offset by added costs, such as personal protective gear, work-from-home technology and overtime for essential employees.

The $30.2 million projected balance assumes that the state continues to pay for its obligations to county human services funding. Many of these operations – such as Children and Youth Services – are allocated based on a needs-based schedule under state law.

In previous years of budget holdups, the state has always made the counties whole after a fiscal plan has been passed, according to county Finance Director Dana Best, but months-long delays mean the county has to flow cash out of the general fund until it gets reimbursed by the state.

Last week, the state legislature passed, and Gov. Tom Wolf signed, a temporary budget extension flat-funding state operations for another five months and extending K-12 education funding for a full year.

The ability of the state to pay for this budget plan is more tenuous; on Monday, the state Department of Revenue announced that May collections totaled $2.1 billion, about $440 million less than projected. About $200 million of this was due to delays caused by the sate extending tax deadlines, but the other $240 million was due to broader economic decline and a corresponding reduction in sales and income taxes.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella has made a $2 billion line of credit available to the state’s general fund, using money from the state’s investment funds for short-term lending.

The state will almost certainly need this credit. The fund balance currently contains $3.9 billion in federal CARES Act dollars, according to Torsella’s office; these funds, per the federal legislation, must be spent on pandemic response costs and cannot be used to back-fill lost revenues.

Without the CARES Act money, which will be disbursed in the coming months, the state’s fund balance would be down to just $174 million, according to Torsella’s office.

That disbursement was agreed to last week, when Wolf and the legislature passed a bill to allocate the lion’s share of the $3.9 billion in federal dollars, which includes $625,000 in block grants to counties with less than a half-million residents; jurisdictions with more than 500,000 people get direct assistance from the federal government.

That money will be divided by population, according to a breakdown provided by Rep. Greg Rothman, with Cumberland County set to receive just under $23 million; but as with the state, local jurisdictions can only use the money for pandemic-related costs and recovery stimulus programs, and cannot use it to fill in lost operating revenue.

