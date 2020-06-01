Pandemic's fiscal challenges ahead, county passes human services budget

This dip into reserves is about $2.6 million more than the county expected when it first drafted the 2020 budget last fall.

The lion’s share of the change is due to COVID-19, with revenues having plummeted particularly in the county’s court and records offices, which were largely closed for over two months. Personnel savings from the county’s furlough of 156 employees were offset by added costs, such as personal protective gear, work-from-home technology and overtime for essential employees.

The $30.2 million projected balance assumes that the state continues to pay for its obligations to county human services funding. Many of these operations – such as Children and Youth Services – are allocated based on a needs-based schedule under state law.

In previous years of budget holdups, the state has always made the counties whole after a fiscal plan has been passed, according to county Finance Director Dana Best, but months-long delays mean the county has to flow cash out of the general fund until it gets reimbursed by the state.

Last week, the state legislature passed, and Gov. Tom Wolf signed, a temporary budget extension flat-funding state operations for another five months and extending K-12 education funding for a full year.