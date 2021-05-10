Pandemic saw Cumberland County libraries expand offerings as e-book use surges

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on a number of changes for the Cumberland County Library System — some of which may hang on long after the virus subsides.

The past year has seen the county’s library network rapidly increase its infrastructure and offerings of remote services, a trend that existed before the pandemic but has, by all accounts, been accelerated by it.

“That was a huge switch to everything being virtual,” said Carolyn Blatchley, the system’s executive director.

“The chatter in the worldwide library community ... is that this has really opened people’s eyes up to e-books for libraries,” she said.

The library system, which consists of eight public libraries that receive county and state financial support, has seen a significant decline in traditional service. Library visits, as judged by door counters, were down 48% last year and are still off by about 45% through the first quarter of 2021, Blatchley said.

Circulation dropped 29% last year, although circulation of e-books and audio books jumped 34%, according to Blatchley.