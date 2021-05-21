Pandemic lockdowns, parental anxiety shape development of small children

Though long-term effects of the pandemic on newborns and toddlers have yet to be seen, Dr. Katrina Thoma, medical director at Sadler Health Center, has a prediction based on what she’s already seen among her youngest patients.
“I think that we’re going to see totally different kindergartners coming in in the next two years,” she said. “The kindergartners are going to struggle with that whole socializing thing because during those formative years of toddlerhood they’re stuck at home.”
Thoma said a child’s personality is shaped by the time they are six years old. It’s in these early years that children learn how to cope or not to cope with the world around them.
For children born under lockdowns and pandemic precautions, that has been a challenge.
Children as young as six to eight months old are coming in with “exceptional” levels of separation anxiety, which usually starts in the nine- to 14-month range, Thoma said. Because babies learn by interacting with their environment, long stretches of time spent at home with only immediate family creates a higher level of separation anxiety that extends longer than it would in normal times.
Babies also sense their mothers’ worry and anxiety over issues like exposure to COVID and the stress of part-time schooling for their siblings. So the best thing moms can do is make sure their worry isn’t becoming obsessive, Thoma said. Instead, they should pay attention to how angry they are and understand that the pandemic is coming under control.
It’s also important for them to take time for themselves. Then they can better help their child interact and become more exposed to their environment.
“Those little things that help a child recognize their environment is so important,” Thoma said.
Thoma is also concerned about babies’ ability to learn how to interpret emotions since they focus on the entire face, not only the eyes that are visible above a mask.
“I think that there is an effect on that. I think there will be an effect and I don’t know when we’ll see that,” Thoma said.
Stephanie Martin of the natal intensive care unit at UPMC Harrisburg saw this dynamic in the newborns who were in her care for as little as a few weeks to as much as a few months. The NICU staff could see that the babies were struggling because they could not see faces and nurses were not seeing the development they normally would see.
The staff got creative and found masks that were clear in the middle. That allowed the babies to see their faces and put their development back on track.
“It’s not only about keeping them alive but keeping them healthy and getting them growing so they can reach those developmental milestones,” she said.
Thoma is also concerned about the increase in anxiety and depression among school-age children. They haven’t been at school where their friends are. Going back to school is important to these children, but it will take them time to reintegrate into formal education after long bouts of online lessons.
“We’ve got kids that are going to struggle,” she said.
