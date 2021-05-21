Pandemic lockdowns, parental anxiety shape development of small children

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s also important for them to take time for themselves. Then they can better help their child interact and become more exposed to their environment.

“Those little things that help a child recognize their environment is so important,” Thoma said.

Thoma is also concerned about babies’ ability to learn how to interpret emotions since they focus on the entire face, not only the eyes that are visible above a mask.

“I think that there is an effect on that. I think there will be an effect and I don’t know when we’ll see that,” Thoma said.

Stephanie Martin of the natal intensive care unit at UPMC Harrisburg saw this dynamic in the newborns who were in her care for as little as a few weeks to as much as a few months. The NICU staff could see that the babies were struggling because they could not see faces and nurses were not seeing the development they normally would see.

The staff got creative and found masks that were clear in the middle. That allowed the babies to see their faces and put their development back on track.

“It’s not only about keeping them alive but keeping them healthy and getting them growing so they can reach those developmental milestones,” she said.