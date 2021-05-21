Related to this story

Sentinel police log for May 17

Today's Sentinel police log includes items stolen from Carlisle and North Middleton, an assault arrest in Wormleysburg and the theft of golf carts in Perry County.

Sentinel police log for May 19

Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Middlesex, drug charges in Upper Allen, a stolen vehicle in Lower Allen and a crash investigation on Route 581.