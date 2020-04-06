Pa. working to build medical equipment supply as new cases continue to rise locally

With the number of new cases hovering around 1,500 each day for the last three days, health officials say it's still to early to tell if Pennsylvania has hit a plateau with COVID-19, and they are working to stay ahead of any surge that may hit the state.
On Monday, the state Department of Health reported 1,470 new positive cases in the state, including 10 more in Cumberland County, bringing the county's numbers to 68.
Though the state is seeing fewer new positives than it did Saturday, the Midstate's numbers are rising.
The worst hit area of the Midstate is Lancaster County, which saw another 30 cases to brings its total to 408 cases. What's worse, Lancaster's death toll more than doubled in one day, rising from four to 11.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did not have a reason as to why Lancaster's numbers are growing, but said its proximity to the surrounding Philadelphia region may be affecting its numbers.
Aside from Perry County, which has five reported cases and one death, all of the other area counties saw increases in positive cases, with Adams County now at 25 cases, Franklin Count at 32, Lebanon County at 124 and York County at 189 cases and one death.
With 533 of the 1,613 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on ventilators and Gov. Tom Wolf expecting a surge yet to be on the way, Pennsylvania is looking at getting as much equipment as it can for hospitals and other organizations, including EMS.
Levine said during a news conference Monday that across the state, 51 percent of hospital beds, 40 percent of hospital intensive care unit beds and 70 percent of ventilators are still available.
The Department of Health has worked on distributing equipment to hospitals, and that has so far included 1.5 million N95 masks, 106,000 surgical masks, 560,000 sets of gloves, 990 gowns and 120,000 face shields.
The state is working to get more equipment, and part of that effort will involve a new portal from the Wolf administration to help identify manufacturers that could help in making equipment.
Wolf on Monday urged businesses to submit information to the Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal, that the Wolf administration created Saturday. The portal will identify businesses' critical supply chain capabilities, needs, workforce gaps and innovative opportunities, in order to help facilitate connections businesses need to get critical COVID-19-related products to the market.
“Throughout our commonwealth’s history, our manufacturing sector has answered the call to move us forward and contributed tremendously in times of turbulence," Wolf said in a news release. "I call upon our private sector to be a part of the solution to this crisis.”
Wolf said the latest effort builds upon the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Critical Medical Supplies Procurement Portal to source the most needed supplies for health care workers.
During the news conference Monday, Wolf said he thinks it's unlikely they'll find manufacturers in Pennsylvania that can produce ventilators that can be used quickly, but he said state businesses could create parts that can be used to create ventilators.
Aside from the portal, Wolf said they are continuing to purchase medical equipment - just like every other state and most countries continue to do - and Levine said they recently purchased ventilators with a shipment expected later this month. Currently, there are about 5,000 ventilators in hospitals across the state, and the department has its own stockpile of ventilators, according to Levine.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday said that as of midnight this morning, there were 1,470 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 12,980 in 65 counties.
The department also reported 12 new deaths among the positive cases, bringing the state total to 162.
So far, 70,874 patients have tested negative.
Cumberland County's numbers grew by 10 between Sunday and Monday, and the county now has 68 positive cases with two deaths.
Lancaster County's death count doubled in a single day. Lancaster had four reported deaths as of midnight Sunday, but since then, Lancaster now has 11 deaths among its 408 cases.
Other cases in the Midstate continue to grow. As of Monday, Dauphin County has 132 cases and one death, Perry County has five cases and one death, Adams County has 25 cases, Franklin County has 32 cases, Lebanon County has 124 cases, and York County has 189 cases and one death.
