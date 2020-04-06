Pa. working to build medical equipment supply as new cases continue to rise locally

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the number of new cases hovering around 1,500 each day for the last three days, health officials say it's still to early to tell if Pennsylvania has hit a plateau with COVID-19, and they are working to stay ahead of any surge that may hit the state.

On Monday, the state Department of Health reported 1,470 new positive cases in the state, including 10 more in Cumberland County, bringing the county's numbers to 68.

Though the state is seeing fewer new positives than it did Saturday, the Midstate's numbers are rising.

The worst hit area of the Midstate is Lancaster County, which saw another 30 cases to brings its total to 408 cases. What's worse, Lancaster's death toll more than doubled in one day, rising from four to 11.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did not have a reason as to why Lancaster's numbers are growing, but said its proximity to the surrounding Philadelphia region may be affecting its numbers.

Aside from Perry County, which has five reported cases and one death, all of the other area counties saw increases in positive cases, with Adams County now at 25 cases, Franklin Count at 32, Lebanon County at 124 and York County at 189 cases and one death.