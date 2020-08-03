Pa. warns residents, drivers ahead of heavy rain expected Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wolf administration and PennDOT are warning residents and drivers about heavy rain and strong winds expected Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The National Weather Service expects the heaviest rain, flash flooding and strong winds to occur throughout the day Tuesday, with minor to moderate river flooding lasting into Wednesday. The storm is expected to only affect the eastern half of Pennsylvania with little to no impact from the storm expected in western Pennsylvania.

“The effects of this storm, coupled with severe weather from over the weekend in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, are a significant concern to us and our county emergency management partners,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said. “The best way to help emergency responders is for individual families to be prepared with an emergency plan and a communications plan, so everyone knows what they need to do to stay safe.”

Padfield said residents should never walk or drive through flood water and should make plans with the family about where to meet up in the event they are separated and to determine the best way to evacuate their neighborhood.