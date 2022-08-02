 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PA Turnpike Commission approves 5% toll increase for 2023

Turnpike's Uncollected Tolls

Signs on the entrance ramp in Gibsonia, Pa., indicate to motorists the methods being used to collect tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Aug. 30, 2021. 

 Associated Press

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved Tuesday a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers.

The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m., the commission said in a news release.

"The PTC has been forced to increase tolls annually through the foreseeable future to meet its financial obligations under Act 44 of 2007," said PTC CEO Mark Compton. “It’s worth noting that, even with these ongoing annual increases, our per-mile toll rate continues to be below the midline compared with rates of other U.S. tolling agencies.”

The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle in 2023 will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers. The most-common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $13.70 to $14.40 for E-ZPass and from $28 to $29.40 for Toll By Plate.

After the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the next dime. 

The turnpike commissions said its electronic Toll Collection rates (E-ZPass rates) rank 24 out of 47 U.S. tolling agencies.

Based on current traffic and revenue projections, the PTC’s plan calls for future toll increases of 5% through 2025, 4% in 2026, 3.5% in 2027, then 3% annually from 2028 to 2050.

