Pa. Turnpike approves 2021 toll increase

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a 6% toll increase for all E-ZPass rates and for the turnpike's Toll by Plate rates, which were established before all-electronic conversions at six locations.

The increase will take effect Jan. 3, 2021, and the commission said it will enable it to continue to maintain and operate its system.

“The primary driver of the annual toll-rate increases continues to be our quarterly transit payments to PennDOT and the resulting debt service that comes along with the legislatively mandated funding obligation,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a news release. “As a result, the PA Turnpike has delivered almost $7 billion in funding to PennDOT in the last decade, primarily to support mass-transit operations in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.”

In addition to the overall increase for E-ZPass customers - which for the majority of passenger vehicles will increase from $1.50 to $1.60 for the most common toll - the commission approved an average 45% increase over the 2020 cash rate for the Toll by Plate motorists at toll facilities that were converted to all-electronic in June. The turnpike no longer accepts cash or credit cards after having permanently converted to electronic collections last month.

The commission said the new Toll by Plate rate reflects the cost of collections for this tolling method. In the most common toll for passenger vehicles, customers in this method will see payments rise from $2.50 to $3.90.

