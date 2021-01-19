Pa. to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts to those 65 and older, and those with serious medical conditions

More Pennsylvania residents will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine after a change in the state's distribution plan, but it may take longer to reach the general population due to a lack of reserves from the federal government.
The state Department of Health announced Tuesday that it will now include people aged 65 and older and those with serious medical conditions to Phase 1A of its current COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The update to the state's vaccination plan comes after the federal government last week recommended that senior citizens be added to states' earliest efforts to vaccinate populations.
The Health Department said its updated coronavirus vaccine plan tracks recommendations from the federal government, but it was uncertain how the expanded rollout would work given the slow pace of vaccinations so far and limitations on supplies.
“We are well aware we don't have enough vaccine to meet the demand at this point," Cindy Findley, a deputy health secretary, said at a media briefing.
In addition to the health care providers already vaccinated in the state's Phase 1A plan, new populations include seniors and those 16 to 64 with certain high-risk conditions, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised states (HIV, organ transplants), obesity (body mass index of 30 kilogram per square meter or higher), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes.
The changes mean Phase 1A now includes 3.5 million Pennsylvanians, according to health officials, but Health Department Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said getting to the other phases may take longer due to an issue with the federal government's allotment of vaccines.
Barton on Tuesday said the Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that there is no reserve of vaccine that was promised to states to be used as the second dose of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. State officials had said since the December vaccine rollout that they were promised the federal government would keep the second doses and ship them as the need for them arose.
Barton said Pennsylvania had been anticipating a large increase in its allocation of vaccines in the coming weeks from those reserves, but now they don't have the 1 million doses promised, which leaves the state with its limited weekly vaccine allocation to fill the void.
"The Department of Health is committed to continuing to work with vaccine providers across the state to get the very limited vaccine doses we receive each week to as many Pennsylvanians as quickly as possible," Barton said. "This sudden change will not interrupt the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses will come through the current supply chain and everyone who needs their second dose of the vaccine will have access to it. But it will make getting the vaccine to all currently eligible people take a few weeks longer."
Phases
With fewer doses than expected and more people added to Phase 1A, that means it will take longer to reach Phase 1B than expected in the state.
With exception of the latest move of seniors and high-risk patients, much of the other planned phases remain the same. Phase 1B still includes those in congregate settings, first responders and certain essential workers, including teachers, grocery store workers, clergy, public transit workers, U.S. Postal Service employees, agriculture and manufacturing workers and those caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day centers.
Phase 1C includes essential workers from other sectors, including transportation, waste and wastewater, food service, housing construction, finance, information technology, communications, energy, legal services, government, media, public safety and public health.
Phase 2 includes the rest of the general population 16 and older. No children are yet included in the vaccination plan since the two available vaccines - Pfizer's and Moderna's - are not cleared for emergency use among children. Pfizer's vaccine is available for those 16 and older, while Moderna's vaccine, which is more readily available, is only available for those 18 and older.
When it comes to getting the vaccine, the Department of Health's latest update has vaccines available at health face facilities - Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, UPMC Carlisle, UPMC Fredricksen Outpatient Center and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Mechanicsburg - as well as area clinics and pharmacies, including Sadler Health Center in Carlisle, Quality Care Pharmacy in Carlisle, Care Options Rx in Mount Holly Springs, Holly Pharmacy in Mount Holly Springs and Big Spring Pharmacy in Newville.
The Carlisle Borough reported Tuesday that firefighters at Carlisle Fire & Rescue were able to get vaccinated at Quality Care Pharmacy. Quality Care Pharmacy is accepting sign-ups on its website at www.qcpharmacy.com and is working to schedule those who fit into the Phase 1A vaccination plan.
