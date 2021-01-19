Pa. to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts to those 65 and older, and those with serious medical conditions

The changes mean Phase 1A now includes 3.5 million Pennsylvanians, according to health officials, but Health Department Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said getting to the other phases may take longer due to an issue with the federal government's allotment of vaccines.

Barton on Tuesday said the Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that there is no reserve of vaccine that was promised to states to be used as the second dose of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. State officials had said since the December vaccine rollout that they were promised the federal government would keep the second doses and ship them as the need for them arose.

Barton said Pennsylvania had been anticipating a large increase in its allocation of vaccines in the coming weeks from those reserves, but now they don't have the 1 million doses promised, which leaves the state with its limited weekly vaccine allocation to fill the void.