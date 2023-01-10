Pa. teen sells steer for $20,000 at Farm Show's annual Sale of Champions

Sometimes, turnabout is fair play, even at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Last year, Karli Berkheimer of Carroll Township, near Dillsburg, won the Farm Show’s Grand Champion Junior Cattle competition while Amy Pecora of Harrison City won reserve grand champion honors. This year, they traded spots.

Pecora, who on Monday won top junior cattle honors at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, on Tuesday sold her steer, Bones, for $20,000 to Giant and Bell & Evans at the Sale of Champions. That steer’s market value was $1,958.40.

Berkheimer, this year’s reserve champion winner, sold her steer, Soldier Boy, to Saubel’s Markets for $6,500. His market value was $2,022.10.

The sale, which highlighted the fourth day of Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair, culminated a year of hard work for the exhibitors. Nearly all sold for substantially higher than market prices because buyers support youths in agriculture. Most animals are heading to the slaughterhouse.

Prior to the sale, the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation gave $3,500 scholarships to FFA and 4-H youths, including to Morgan Baer and Claire Cohick, both of Newville. Students going to Penn State and Delaware Valley universities received an additional $2,000.

Then, auctioneer Harry Bachman welcomed the crowd and began selling.

Pecora, 18, and Bones entered the sale ring confidently. Prior to the sale, Pecora said that she bonded with Bones even though he kicks when he’s not happy. Pecora and her family live on a 132-acre farm where they raise beef cattle and swine and grow corn, soybeans and hay.

Berkheimer said her 1,285 reserve grand champion steer was fairly easy to prepare for the Farm Show. Berkheimer lives on a 50-acre farm in Carroll Township, where she and her family raise beef cattle. She started showing heifers when she was 5 and has been showing cattle ever since.

Champion market lamb sales prices were significantly higher than usual. Madaline Tewell, who has won grand champion market lamb honors for two consecutive years, sold her lamb, Frank, for $10,000. His market value was $150.

“Frank’s a good lamb but has an attitude when he gets tired,” she said, adding that she plans to give the money to her father, who bought Frank for her.

The crowd came to life when Paisley Mumford, 9, of Smicksburg, entered the show ring with Scuba Steve, her Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb with a market value of $292.30. As the little girl with the big smile led the lamb around, bids rose at an almost frantic pace. Fulton Bank, Bell & Evans and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., together paid $10,000 for Steve. Paisley beamed.

“Scuba Steve got his name because he jumped into our pond,” she said. “He’s been tough to work with because he has a bit of an attitude. So do I, a winning attitude.” She said she plans to celebrate her win with a vanilla milkshake.

“This was my first time to show at the Farm Show,” she said. “I plan to save the money to go to college and become a vet and to buy a car.”

Fulton Bank, Bell & Evans and Thompson together paid $7,000 for Duke, the 82-pound Grand Champion Market Goat owned by Gavin Molnar of Grantville in Lebanon County. Duke’s market value was $233.70.

Duke, a rather temperamental goat, “doesn’t like to be touched on his ears or legs,” Molnar said. “It was tough competition, and I was kind of surprised to win.”

Allie Zeigler, 18, of Shanksville, sold Samuel, her Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat to H&J Towing for $4,500. Samuel’s market value was $310.65.

As always, Hatfield Quality Meats bought the Grand Champion Market Swine, this year owned by Morgan Kimmel of Marion Center. Hatfield paid $11,000 for the swine with a market value of $1,068.32.

Trent Stadtmiller of Dayton sold Koda Black, his 279-pound Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine with a market value of $178.56 to Country View Family Farms, a subsidiary of Hatfield Quality Meats. Stadtmiller said he wants to save the money to buy a vehicle.

The New Holland Sales Stables paid $5,800 for a pen of three meat rabbits with a market value of $15.75. These Grand Champion Meat winners were shown by Kerri Kujappu of Lancaster. Marissa Yutzy sold her Reserve Champion Meat Pen to Conewago Express Enterprise Inc.

Hundreds of other junior market animals were sold at auction. Later, at the stalls, most sellers were delighted with the sale prices while a few shed tears as they bid farewell to their animals.

